Bicyclists Find Many Paths To Traversing The Local Landscape

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Bicycling has been growing in popularity as Americans look for ways to stay healthier and escape our increasingly sedentary lives. A recent survey showed that there are 112 million bicycle owners in the U.S., and that number is expected to surge higher now that park systems, municipalities and cycling clubs look for more places to put two wheels on the ground and pump those pedals.

Some might be surprised to learn that Ohio has one of the most extensive networks of bicycle paths in the country, with more than 1,500 miles of bike trails traversing sprawling parks, iconic nature preserves, historic battlefield sites and old railroad routes.

Gov. Mike DeWine called the state’s system of bike paths “some of the most scenic . . . you’ll find anywhere. We are proud to offer the country’s most expansive network of bike trails for cyclists and nature lovers alike.”

And the Toledo area is home to its own impressive portfolio of bike paths and bike trails. Dawn Dickerson from Metroparks Toledo said there are bike paths found in many of the 19 parks, with layouts suitable for all skill levels.

“We have bike trails that take you through some beautiful areas, with some on paved surfaces and others on fine crushed stone, decking or natural material,” she said. “There are a variety of lengths so bicyclists of every level of experience can find something to their liking.”

Dickerson added that the Metroparks Toledo website offers detailed descriptions of the various bike trails and a rating system that lets cyclists know if they should expect light, moderate or heavier bike traffic on any given path.

Two of the Metroparks bike paths with a lighter volume of riders are the Secor All Purpose Trail at Secor Metropark and the Middlegrounds Bike Path. The Secor bike route offers a 2.8-mile round trip with a 0.8 mile loop that traverses wet wooded areas, upland woods, meadows and edges. It has a hard-packed gravel surface suitable for strollers and wheelchairs as well as bicycles.

The Middlegrounds Bike Path located downtown features a 1.1 mile round trip with a stunning view of the Maumee River along the way.

Bicyclists will find a more moderate amount of traffic on the Towpath Trail, which follows the route along the Maumee River used by the mules that towed flat-bottom boats along the Miami and Erie Canal waterway. The trail across the river floodplain winds through stands of mature hardwoods in an area frequented by a variety of wildlife and birds. The full trail is an 18-mile round trip, but there are several shorter routes connecting key sites on the path.

One of the more heavily used bike paths is Swan Creek’s All Purpose Trail, which winds through meadows and ravines as it makes a 3.3 mile loop in and out of the low-lying floodplain.

Bicyclists looking for a challenge can discover it on the single-track 12-mile-long Beachridge Trail at Openings Preserve, which features bridges and additional obstacles along the narrow, scenic path.

The group of longer distance bike trails in the area are among some of the most popular, including University/Parks Trail which spans around seven miles from the campus of the University of Toledo to Sylvania. This path is wide and paved with easy curves, plenty of shade, and rest areas, making it suitable for bicyclists of all skill levels.

A longer and more challenging ride is found on the Wabash Cannonball Trail, a former railroad line which covers 60 miles across the region, including a picturesque stretch through Toledo. This bike path is wide and predominantly flat, and connects with several of the Metroparks trails.

Downtown, the Glass City Riverwalk offers a unique biking experience along the mighty Maumee and connects several popular recreation sites, including Promenade Park and Glass City Metropark.

Bicycles are permitted on designated bike and all-purpose trails in most Metroparks. Bikes are not permitted at Toledo Botanical Garden or on walking trails in any Metroparks. Self-service bicycle repair stations are available in five locations in the Metroparks, courtesy of local bicycle organizations.

The Sylvania park system features the Quarry Ridge Trail and its 3-mile loop of relatively easy terrain for cyclists. This path is also frequented by runners and those who bring their dog along.

Just south of Toledo is the Slippery Elm Trail, which covers 13 miles through Wood County prairie and farm plots, with plenty of opportunities for wildlife viewing.

“There’s really something for everyone, from beginners to casual bike riders to those looking for longer, more challenging bike paths,” Dickerson said. “There are just so many options right here in and around Toledo.”