BGSU to Co-Lead New Center for Aging Families, Advancing National Research on an Evolving U.S. Population

Bowling Green State University has been selected by the National Institute on Aging (NIA) as one of only a few universities nationwide to receive a six-year P30 center grant to establish the new Center for Aging Families. This designation places BGSU at the forefront of national efforts to understand the rapidly changing landscape of aging in the United States.

Funded by the NIA/National Institutes of Health, the Center will unite researchers at BGSU, Purdue University and The Ohio State University. Its core mission is to advance scientific understanding of aging by examining how family structures, relationships and support systems shape the aging experience.

The Center will be co-directed by BGSU sociology professor Susan Brown, Ph.D., alongside principal investigators Hui Liu at Purdue and Sarah Hayford and Rin Reczek at Ohio State.

Why this work is critically important

The aging population in the United States is expanding at an unprecedented rate. At the same time, family structures—the primary support system for older adults—are undergoing dramatic shifts. Increasing numbers of adults are delaying marriage, having fewer children or forgoing parenthood entirely. As a result, the traditional family networks that once supported older generations are weakening or changing form.

The Center for Aging Families will address urgent questions at the intersection of these demographic trends:

How will Americans age in a society with fewer spouses, siblings and adult children available to provide care?

Which emerging family forms are most effective at supporting well-being later in life?

What new social systems or policies will be needed as kin networks shrink?

How do family complexities—such as multigenerational households, stepfamilies or nonmarital partnerships—shape long-term outcomes?

By identifying these patterns early, the Center’s work can inform national and state policy, guide community planning and help institutions prepare for the future needs of older adults. Understanding the role of family in aging is essential for developing sustainable care systems, strengthening public health infrastructure and ensuring quality of life for one of the fastest-growing groups in the nation.

Building on BGSU’s national leadership in family and aging research

BGSU’s Sociology Department has earned national recognition for pioneering research on marriage, family and aging. Its doctoral program is highly ranked, and its faculty regularly produce work that shapes social policy across the U.S.

In 2007, Brown co-founded the National Center for Family and Marriage Research at BGSU, which elevated the University as a leader in demographic research. Studies produced through the center—including Brown’s landmark research on “gray divorce”—have reshaped public understanding of aging and family life and received national media attention, including a feature on Oprah Winfrey’s podcast.

The new Center for Aging Families expands this legacy by supporting larger-scale, multi-university research collaborations capable of producing deeper, more comprehensive insights.

Developing the next generation of scholars

One of the Center’s first initiatives includes funding for emerging scholars. Lauren Newmyer, Ph.D., an assistant professor of sociology at BGSU, is among the first award recipients. Her two-year research funding includes grant-writing support and mentorship from senior faculty affiliates across the partnering institutions.

This structure enables early-career researchers to connect with experts at other universities, access broader networks, enhance their scholarly impact and contribute to interdisciplinary research that would not be feasible within a single institution.

Preparing for the future of an aging nation

The Center’s research emphasizes the importance of understanding phenomena such as kinlessness—older adults without spouses or children—currently affecting about 6% of older Americans, with projections showing continued growth. As kin networks become less reliable, understanding how society can fill emerging support gaps becomes essential.

By analyzing these demographic and family changes, the Center aims to provide insights that help policymakers, health systems and communities prepare for the evolving needs of aging Americans. With experts from three major research universities working together, the Center is positioned to produce rigorous, forward-looking research that can guide the nation through one of the most significant demographic transformations of the century.

