Best Of Toledo 2025 Round Up

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Let’s take a look at the winners one more time

From trusted hometown businesses and beloved restaurants to outstanding healthcare providers and community favorites, this year’s Best of Toledo winners showcase the people and organizations that help make our region thrive. Each winner reflects the votes of over 60,000 City Paper readers and the dedication, innovation and hometown pride that define Toledo.

Brewery

Winner: Inside the Five

insidethefivebrewing.com

Inside the Five Brewing Co. is a Northwest Ohio craft brewpub group founded by former NFL players Chris Morris and Brandon Fields. They operate three locations offering more than 18 rotating house-brewed beers, seltzers along with a scratch-made food menu. The Sylvania flagship features full-service dining, a patio, and an event space. The Perrysburg brewpub includes The Barrel Room for private events, while The Fieldhouse in Toledo serves as the main production facility, with a taproom, outdoor seating and food trucks.

Runner-up: Maumee Bay Brewing Co.

Naturopath and Holistic Health Center

Winner: Diana Spiess, Essence Mind Body Studio

dianaspiess.com

Diana Spiess is the passionate founder and lead instructor behind Essence Mind*Body Studio in Maumee, Ohio. With over 35 years in fitness, wellness, and holistic healing—and dozens of certifications spanning yoga, Pilates, Reiki, sound/vibrational therapy, aromatherapy and health coaching—her experience is vast and deep. Diana’s approach centers mind, body, and spirit, helping clients become stronger, clearer and more joyful, creating a space for lasting transformation and self‐empowerment.

Runner Up: Dr. Maleigha Watts, Toledo Naturopathic

Toledo School for the Arts/Local Celebrity/ The Portal

Local Celebrity

Winner: Dave Gierke, Development Director

Art Classes

Runner-up: The Portal @ Toledo School for the Arts

Art Gallery

Runner-up: The Portal @ Toledo School for the Arts

Place to Buy Local Art

Runner-up: The Portal @ Toledo School for the Arts

High School

Runner-up: Toledo School for the Arts

Teacher

Runner-up: Melissa Prior, Toledo School for the Arts

Toledo School for the Arts (TSA) is a public community or charter school focused on preparing students for college while maintaining an intense visual and performing arts environment. In addition to core academic subjects, classes are also offered in music, dance, theatre and visual arts. TSA is also home to The Portal, an art gallery that hosts events, performances, classes and showcases work produced by TSA students and professionals. Known for its strong community culture, TSA prepares students for both higher education and careers in the arts.

Apartment Complex

Runner-up: Mosaic at Levis Commons

mosaicleviscommons.com

Mosaic at Levis Commons is an upscale apartment community in Perrysburg, located within The Town Center at Levis Commons, offering modern, pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bed-room apartments with open layouts, granite countertops, energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit washers and dryers. Select units include private balconies or patios.

Residents enjoy resort-style amenities such as a saltwater pool, fitness center, clubhouse, indoor golf simulator, coffee bar and valet trash service. With shopping, dining, entertainment and a movie theater just steps away, the community provides a highly convenient, walkable lifestyle, near major highways and Downtown Toledo.

Winner: SOMO Sylvania

Appliance Store

Winner: Appliance Center

shopac.com

Founded in 1963, Appliance Center is a family-owned retailer in Maumee that has been proudly serving the Toledo area for decades. Operating from three convenient locations, they carry a wide range of products, including appliances, furniture, mattresses, kitchen and laundry packages, refrigerators, air conditioners, vacuums, outdoor fire pits and home décor. Renowned for their commitment to customer satisfaction, they offer same-day and next-day delivery within a 30-mile radius, along with a price-match promise and flexible financing options.

Runner-up: Durocher’s

Mexican Restaurant

Winner: Cocina de Carlos

cocinadecarlos.com

Cocina de Carlos is a Latino-owned Mexican restaurant that serves a wide variety of traditional Mexican dishes, including pork carnitas street tacos, chimichangas, fresh salsa and guacamole. Guests enjoy a casual, family-friendly setting complete with outdoor seating, live music and an impressive selection of margaritas and craft beers. Cocina de Carlos continues to be a go-to Toledo area destination for Mexican cuisine.

Runner-up: La Fiesta

Ear, Nose and Throat Doctor

Winner: Dr. Christopher Perry, The Toledo Clinic

toledoclinic.com

Dr. Christopher B. Perry, DO is a double board-certified physician with Toledo Clinic ENT, specializing in otolaryngology and facial plastic surgery. He treats both adult and pediatric patients, with a focus on allergies, nasal conditions and chronic sinus disorders. His services include minimally invasive sinus procedures such as in-office balloon sinuplasty, along with facial plastic surgery like rhinoplasty and reconstructive procedures. Dr. Perry also provides comprehensive ENT care including allergy testing, ear tube placement, tonsillectomies and sleep apnea treatment.

Runner-up: Dr. Vincent Toma, ENT Physicians

Cleaning Service

Winner: Carissa’s Green Cleaning

Service LLC

Facebook: @carissasgreen

Carissa’s Green Cleaning LLC is a locally owned cleaning company dedicated to providing environmentally responsible services. Recognized as a “Best of Toledo” winner for multiple consecutive years, the company uses its own handcrafted, natural cleaning products to deliver safe and effective results. Serving homes and businesses within a 30-mile radius, they pride themselves on transparent pricing with no hidden charges. Backed by a 4.6-star rating from nearly 60 customer reviews, Carissa and her team are known for their dependable service, meticulous attention to detail and commitment to using non-toxic, eco-friendly cleaning solutions.

Runner-up: Hartford’s Carpet Cleaning

Insurance Agent

Winner: Knight Insurance Group

knightinsurance.com

Knight Insurance Group is an independent, employee-owned insurance agency. Licensed in 46 states, the firm provides tailored insurance and risk management solutions for individuals and middle-market businesses. Coverage options include personal lines such as home, auto and umbrella insurance, as well as commercial programs, trucking insurance and employee benefits. Their proprietary Knight Vision process helps identify and manage complex risks like cyber threats and litigation exposure. With digital tools for policy management and claims handling, Knight Insurance Group delivers modern, comprehensive protection backed by deep industry expertise and a client-focused approach.

Runner-up: Brad Menard -Farmers Insurance

Flooring Store

Winner: Carpets by Otto

carpetsbyotto.com

Carpets by Otto is a family-owned flooring retailer that has served Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan since 1969. Specializing in professional installation, they offer carpet, luxury vinyl plank, hardwood, laminate, tile and custom-made area rugs. With three convenient locations, customers can find flooring solutions for every style and budget.

Runner-up: Carpet Spectrum

Junk Removal Service

Winner: Jeff’s Hauling and Cleanup

jeffshaulingandcleanup.carrd.com

Family-owned junk removal and clean-out company based in Perrysburg. Accredited by the BBB with an A+ rating, the business is led by owner Jeff Hoffmann and brings more than 20 years of experience to projects of all sizes. Services range from single-item pickups to complete cleanouts and construction debris. Fully licensed and insured, Jeff’s team is known for prompt, affordable service, clear communication and dependable results.

Runner-up: Gentle Hippo

Credit Union

Winner: Glass City Federal Credit Union

glasscityfcu.com

Glass City Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving communities throughout Northwest Ohio, including Lucas, Wood, Fulton, and Ottawa counties. With five convenient branch locations, including primary offices in Maumee and Toledo, the credit union provides a full range of banking services.

Runner-up: Directions Credit Union

Seafood

Winner: Real Seafood Company

realseafoodcorestaurant.com

Real Seafood Company is an upscale seafood restaurant offering a refined dining experience focused on fresh, high-quality and sustainably sourced seafood. The menu features oysters, fresh fish, shellfish, sushi selections and seasonal chef-inspired dishes prepared with attention to presentation and flavor. The restaurant is part of Mainstreet

Ventures, a hospitality group known for operating a portfolio of well-regarded restaurants. Real Seafood Company maintains consistent standards in service, quality and hospitality while delivering a polished seafood-focused dining experience.

Runner-up: The Seafood

Spot for Bowling

Winner: Forestview Recreation Bar & Grill

forestviewlanes.com

Forest View Lanes is a popular entertainment destination in Temperance, Michigan, just minutes from Toledo. The facility features 20 modern bowling lanes, a full-service bar and grill and 13 outdoor sand volleyball courts. Known for its family-friendly atmosphere, Forest View is a favorite spot for league play, casual outings, birthday parties and corporate events. Guests can also enjoy indoor banquet space, a climate-controlled patio and a variety of vegetarian and vegan menu options, making it a versatile venue for fun, food and gatherings year-round.

Runner-up: Timbers Bowling Lanes

Place to Buy a Car

Winner: Yark Automotive Group

yarkauto.com

Yark Automotive Group has been an area staple since it opened in 1981. Today, they sell 12 brands of new cars at their eight locations, plus they sell pre-owned cars at Yark Used Cars. Not only does Yark sell cars to the community, but they also adopted the Yark Community Partners program, which has donated over $1 million dollars to community organizations over the last 10 years. For over 40 years, Yark has been a pillar in the community.

Runner-up: Runner-up: Brondes Ford

Special Thank You to Yark Automotive — our sponsor, for another great year celebrating the best in Toledo.

Stay Tuned…The 2026 Best of Toledo Awards Nominations Start August 1st.