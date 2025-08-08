Astrology August 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Welcome, August! This is a month of inner revelations, mix of cosmic shifts—balancing clarity with chaos, structure with spontaneity. and stepping into your own power, by reasserting yourself.

Cosmic Highlights for August 2025

Full Moon in Aquarius – August 9 – This electric, Uranus-ruled Full moon in Aquarius opposes the Leo Sun, stirring a classic tug-of-war between head and heart, individuality and belonging. Emotions may run high under this lunation, so be mindful of impulsive reactions and sudden revelations. Emotions ignite. Let the light of the moon illuminate what needs release, but be aware. Those affected by this Full Moon, Cancer, Leo, Aquarius, Scorpio and Taurus. Though, time of birth will determine where it falls in an individuals birth chart.

Mercury Direct in Leo – August 11 – Since July 18, Mercury finally moves direct in bold, expressive, flamboyant Leo. It forms a harmonious alignment with Mars in Libra and Saturn in Aries, bringing a sense of clarity, confidence, and structure to communication. A powerful time to speak your truth— clearly. Know retrogrades offer a chance to rethink, reevaluate and restructure. Moving direct, harness the knowledge.

New Moon in Virgo – August 23 – The Virgo New Moon arrives in harmony with the Sun, Mars, and Jupiter, offering a clean slate for new routines, healing, and practical goals. . This is a meticulous lunation—ideal for planting seeds that require care, discipline, and grounded action. Focus on wellness, order, and soulful awareness.

Uranus Enters Gemini (from Taurus) – After several years shaking the foundation in earthy Taurus, Uranus now begins its journey through airy, quick-thinking Gemini, ( last occurrence was August 1941-Sept 1948). This shift brings rapid change, mental stimulation, and a new wave of innovation. As Uranus squares the Sun and aligns with Mars in Libra, expect breakthroughs—but also disruptions. Stay adaptable. Trust in the dance of divine timing.

In Numerology, the month of August resonates with the powerful number eight—a vibration of independence, ambition, self-mastery, and leadership. For those of you, born under the sign of Leo/Virgo in the month of August, it’s a time to reclaim yourself, and align with inner strength.

As we open the month, the Sun continues its radiant journey through Leo, encouraging bold expression and creative vitality. Meanwhile, Mercury—planet of communication—is retrograde, until August 11, stirring up a lot of introspection, and/or a need to revisit messages or projects from the past. So, be aware of words as well as delivery.

Saturn, the planet of discipline and structure, is also retrograde, forming a tense angle with Mars in Virgo—an energy that demands accountability, clarity, and precision through our actions. Mars, the planet of movement and activity, now in Virgo, adds structure and discipline, transitioning into Libra on August 7, inviting more balance in how we assert ourselves.

Adding to the complexity, Neptune and Saturn form a conjunction in Aries, both hovering near the same degree. This rare aspect blends Saturn’s reality with Neptune’s illusions, making it a time of deep unveiling—what’s been hidden may surface, while fantasies may be stripped away.

HOROSCOPES:

Aries– As Mercury the planet of chat, retrogrades in your area of creativity and romance until August 11, passion or matters of the heart may resurface from the past. This is a potent time to rekindle or revisit unresolved matters that need some sort of clarity. After August 11, as mercury moves direct, you may feel a little less fuzzy. Venus and Jupiter in cancer currently emphasize your home life. Saturn and Neptune in your own sign could create a tug pole as Saturn is all about structure and Neptune is about illusion. Be aware of your instincts but stand strong in your own power. Mars, the planet of action, transiting and Libra from August 7 pushes relationship matters to the surface. It’s important to have clear agreements, negotiation is key.

Taurus – Mercury retrograde in Leo triggers, the home front. This is the time to reflect on family related matters. Not a good time to make any changes within your foundation at least until after August 11, when renewed clarity kicks in and mercury moves direct. Venus and Jupiter taking place in your third house of communication reemphasize as your ability to communicate clearly Saturn and Neptune both in Aries be aware of subconscious matters that need. Mars, the planet of action taking place in your house of health could cause you re-examine your fitness path.

Gemini – As Mercury, your ruling planet, retrogrades in Leo until August 11, expect communication hiccups or delays in contracts and everyday interaction. This may be a time to revisit unfinished goals, if possible, hold off until after August 11 to make any major decisions. Venus and Jupiter could enhance your money house. While Saturn and Neptune could create some confusion with regards to long-term goals. Mars, the planet of action, in Libra could trigger your more creative and romantic side.

Cancer – Mercury retrograde in your financial sector urges a reassessment relating to spending. This would be a good time to plan a budget or restructure yourself financially. After August 11, implement any ideas you may have. Move forward. Venus and Jupiter in your sign currently, highlight you. It creates a sort of magnetism. Like certainly in your favor. However, Mars moving into Libra channels, your energy into family related matters. It’s all about balance.

Leo- the spotlight on you but with mercury the planet of chat retrograding in your own sign through August 11, you may tend to slow down and reflect. This is your month. Venus and Jupiter and cancer enhance your inner world. Spirituality is heightened. Intuition is your compass. Saturn and Neptune challenge you to stay grounded. While Mars in Libra, in sync with your own sign, sharpens your communication skills.

Virgo – Mercury, your ruling planet, retrogrades in your hidden sector through August 11, bringing old patterns, or even past themes to light. Pay attention to your inner thoughts. After mid-month, clarity returns. Venus and Jupiter uplift your social life—connections can be healing. Saturn and Neptune in Aries challenge boundaries in personal relationships. Mars leaves your sign August 7, shifting your focus toward building financial stability. Go with it.

Libra – your social life can be a bit chaotic right now as Mercury, the planet of communication now in retrograde in your social and sector may create confusion with regards to friendships or group collaborations After August 11, a green light returns, reinforcing those who remain. Venus and Jupiter enhance your career zone—your talents hopefully get noticed. Saturn and Neptune may cloud work-life balance, so pace yourself. Mars enters your sign on August 7, igniting action—just watch for impulsive moves.

Scorpio – Mercury retrograde in your career zone urges caution with professional decisions until August 11. With Mercury in retrograde at the zenith part of your chart, it would be wise to reflect on long-term goals, revise plans, and clear the fog before jumping in. Venus and Jupiter in Cancer open opportunities through travel, or higher learning. Saturn and Neptune challenge romantic or creative clarity—what’s real and what’s illusion? Mars in Libra begins to stir your subconscious—strategic planning, step by step, will serve you well.

Sagittarius – Mercury retrograde in Leo stirs your philosophical and spiritual house until August 11— you may at this time ruminate a lot, so expect delays when making decisions. After the 11th, new insights can emerge. Venus and Jupiter in Cancer offer emotional depth and healing in intimate partnerships. Saturn and Neptune may blur home boundaries. Mars in Libra boosts teamwork—collaborations continue.

Capricorn – Mercury retrograde in Leo activates your shared resources and financial means through investments. Be cautious. Use the time until August 11 to renegotiate finances or clarify emotional entanglements. After mid-month, move ahead with purpose. Venus and Jupiter in Cancer beautify relationships, offering clarity and renewal. Saturn and Neptune in Aries highlight tension at home—are you building on illusion or truth? Mars in Libra energizes career moves—aim high but be diplomatic.

Aquarius – Relationships are front and center as Mercury retrogrades in Leo through August 11. People from the past may reappear, or unresolved partnership issues arise. Use this time to reflect and renegotiate. Venus and Jupiter in Cancer help you streamline routines, day to day activity and improve wellness. Saturn and Neptune in Aries can cloud communication—choose your words carefully. Mars in Libra enhances visionary thinking—aim for higher purpose in all you do.

Pisces – Mercury retrograde in your health and work sector through August 11 may bring missed appointments or the need to rework your schedule. Rest and review the new restart with determination mid-month. Venus and Jupiter in Cancer could awaken creative passion. Flow with it. Saturn and Neptune in your sign demand realism—clarify your personal truth. Don’t assume. Mars in Libra initiates financial and emotional transformation.

Janet Amid is a columnist and radio/media personality. You can hear her live every Monday morning from 8:10 AM to 8:20 AM with Jerry, Susie, and Paul on 93.5 FM. Listeners are welcome to text or call 419-240-1935 during the show — though speaking with you directly often provides deeper clarity and insight. For personal in-office or phone consultations, Janet can be reached at 419-882-5510 or via email at [email protected]. We look forward to connecting with you. What does the future hold for you? Let’s explore it together.