Art to Heart: Meet 20 North Gallery’s New Associate Art Director: Anastasia Wagner

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20 North Gallery has promoted Anastasia Wagner to Associate Art Director, marking an exciting new chapter for both Wagner and Toledo’s oldest independent art gallery. What began as a University of Toledo internship in 2017 has grown into an executive leadership role nearly a decade later. Along the way, Wagner has helped curate acclaimed exhibitions, build relationships with artists and museums and shape the gallery’s vision. Now, alongside owner Eric Hillenbrand and Art Director Condessa Croninger, she will continue advancing 20 North Gallery’s mission of celebrating and preserving exceptional regional and contemporary art.

Get to Know Anastasia Wagner

You started at 20 North as an intern in 2017. If you could give your first-day self one piece of advice, what would it be?

“Don’t be so nervous. You’ve got this, and if you don’t know something, you can learn.”

What’s one artwork at 20 North that you’ve walked past hundreds of times but still stops you in your tracks?

“Since 20 North is a commercial gallery where all artworks are for sale, we regularly have a brand-new selection of beautiful artworks coming in as other artworks leave our care to enter new, loving homes. There are many pieces I have fallen in love with, such as Tom Marino’s metallic ceramic, “Spacetime,” which explores Einstein’s theory of relativity (I will be very jealous of the person who purchases this one!).”

Complete this sentence: Toledo’s art scene is ________, and here’s why.

“Boundless: Creatives in and from Toledo work across every experience level & medium you can think of, and there are always more public or independent projects going on than you would guess.”

If someone visits 20 North Gallery for the first time, what do you hope they feel?

“I would hope their first impression when they walk in would be that they feel comfortable, and that when they leave, they feel inspired. Part of my job in the gallery since day 1 has been to meet visitors where they’re at. For some, that means they like a quiet & peaceful visit where they walk through the exhibit at their own pace. Others like a tour of the exhibit and to have a conversation about the individual artworks on view. In either case, I’m always happy to answer curiosities about the art.”

Coffee or tea?

“Tea.”

Favorite Toledo hidden gem?

“The Ribbon at Glass City Metropark. I didn’t realize it was a hidden gem until I found out how many people haven’t discovered it yet. I love rollerblading there.”

Favorite color?

“When making art, my favorite color palette is blue + orange. If we’re talking wardrobe, black. Laundry is really easy when all your clothes are darks.”

What’s currently on your reading list?

“I usually have a fiction and non-fiction book going at the same time. I am on book 2 of “The Expanse” series, and just picked up some books from the TLCPL on Victorian era medicine.”

Dream art destination?

“I have always wanted to visit Pompeii. Now if there were also great rollercoasters on the itinerary, then it would be a perfect vacation!”