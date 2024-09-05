Art Notes September 2024

10th Annual Art Walk on the Bay

Walk the Walk on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 am to 4 pm to celebrate art and artists in the village of Point Place near the Lighthouse on N Summit Street. Artists can submit works to be displayed, apply here. For more information or questions email [email protected].

Spring Exhibition: Bailes Nuestra Gente

The Jose Martinez Memorial Galería welcomes visitors from 10 am to 2 pm, daily Monday through Friday through Oct. 11, 2024. The Exhibition, at the Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center on 1222 Broadway St, is a celebration of traditional folkloric dance. A requested donation to the Center is the entry fee. Also, access can be made by appointment for weekends or group tours. Contact [email protected] or call 419-241-1655.

Momentum Art and Culture Festival

Toledo’s Annual Momentum Arts & Culture Festival takes place on Sept. 21 and 22 on N. Superior Street, between Madison and Adams, with both indoor and outdoor spaces for guests to explore. Anchor Art, large-scale, interactive pieces, will be displayed. An Artist Market with art for purchase by local sellers along with performances and film showcases will continue throughout the weekend. Also, Momentum Intersection, a glass exhibition, will be at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Glass Pavilion beginning Sept. 20.To become a part of the Artist Exhibition apply here. To participate in the Artist Market apply here. The festival is open to everyone, free of charge. 419-254-2787. theartscommission.org