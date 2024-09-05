Friday, September 6, 2024
Art Notes September 2024

By Juleanna DeShetler
Mural near the Toledo Farmers’ Market
10th Annual Art Walk on the Bay

Walk the Walk on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 am to 4 pm to celebrate art and artists in the village of Point Place near the Lighthouse on N Summit Street. Artists can submit works to be displayed, apply here. For more information or questions email [email protected]

Spring Exhibition: Bailes Nuestra Gente 

The Jose Martinez Memorial Galería welcomes visitors from 10 am to 2 pm, daily Monday through Friday through Oct. 11, 2024. The Exhibition, at the Sofia Quintero Art & Cultural Center on 1222 Broadway St,  is a celebration of traditional folkloric dance. A requested donation to the Center is the entry fee. Also, access can be made by appointment for weekends or group tours. Contact [email protected] or call 419-241-1655. 

Momentum Art and Culture Festival

Toledo’s Annual Momentum Arts & Culture Festival takes place on Sept. 21 and 22 on N. Superior Street, between Madison and Adams, with both indoor and outdoor spaces for guests to explore. Anchor Art, large-scale, interactive pieces, will be displayed. An Artist Market with art for purchase by local sellers along with performances and film showcases will continue throughout the weekend. Also, Momentum Intersection, a glass exhibition, will be at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Glass Pavilion beginning Sept. 20.To become a part of the Artist Exhibition apply here. To participate in the Artist Market apply here. The festival is open to everyone, free of charge. 419-254-2787. theartscommission.org

