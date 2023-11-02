Thursday, November 2, 2023
Art Notes November 2023

By Riley Runnells
Mural
See what art events you can take part in this month.

Harvest art
Photo provided via Toledo Craftman’s Guild.

Become Bewitched 

Experience arts & crafts at the Bewitched Harvest Art & Craft Show and get some early holiday shopping. Also help local pet rescues by bringing pet food and supplies to donate. Sunday, Nov. 5, The Premier, 4480 Heatherdowns Blvd, 9 am to 4 pm. Toledo Craftsman’s Guild on Facebook

Jolly trolley in search of holly 

People in bus
Photo provided via Arts Commission of Greater Toledo.

Hop on to ride the Toledo Trolley Tour with stops at art galleries and exhibits throughout downtown and East Toledo. Thursday, Nov. 30, 5 pm to 9 pm Reservations suggested for this paid event with limited seating. https://theartscommission.org/events/art-loop 

Sleek: The Art of Recycling

abstract art
Photo provided via Sarah Thomas Studio.

This art exhibition by Sarah Thomas features DJ Benny Goodtimes and will run from Oct. 6 through Nov. 29. Located in Just Jerry’s/The Switchboard, 912 Monroe St., this exhibition will showcase the intersection of recycling and art. Sarah Thomas Sleek: The Art of Recycling on Facebook

 

Walk among the sculptures 

building a sculpture
Photo provided via Perrysburg Sculpture Walk.

Take a stroll through scenic sculptures and see the new art on display at the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk. See the two new sculptures by artist Mike Sohikian titled “Palette” and “Harp” along with the other 14 sculptures on the walk, adding freshness and beauty to Perrysburg. Woodlands Park, 429 E Boundary St, Perrysburg. https://visitperrysburg.com/sculpture-walk/

 

