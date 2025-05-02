Art Notes May 2025

Hyter Portrait Group

Artists of all levels are welcome to explore figure drawing with the Hyter Portrait Group, meeting Saturdays in May from 10 am–12 pm. Each four-week session features a clothed model, allowing participants to create fresh work weekly or develop a single piece over time. Bring your own supplies; chairs are provided. The first session is free, then $5 per class. Come as often as you like—no commitment required. Common Space One, 1700 N. Reynolds Rd. Enter via the Reynolds Rd. side and head downstairs to the cafeteria studio space. toledoartistclub.com/hyter-portrait-group

Wine & Canvas in the Gardens

Spend a creative afternoon in bloom at Schedel Arboretum & Gardens on Sat., May 10 from 2–5 pm. Just in time for Mother’s Day, participants will paint a guided “make & take” piece surrounded by the beauty of spring. All supplies are provided and attendees are welcome to stroll the gardens before th class. Wine, beer and small plates will be available for purchase. Check in at the Brown Welcome Center upon arrival. Tickets $45. Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, 19255 W. Portage River South Rd., Elmore. schedel-gardens.org/calendar.html

DIY After Dark

Handmade Toledo invites adults (18+) to unwind with creativity at DIY After Dark on Thursday, May 15 from 6–9 pm. Bring your current craft, an unfinished project or browse their selection of DIY kits—pre-registered guests get 20% off kits in the shop. The space is BYOB and snack-friendly, making it a relaxed night for socializing, experimenting and making something with your hands. Free admission. Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St. handmadetoledo.com.