Art Notes: August 2023

Mystique of the American West landscape up now at 20 North Gallery

Jan Bell and Jane Williams display their photography and paintings of the American West landscape in Exploring the Western Wild at 20 North Gallery. The local artists explore the natural beauty of the American landscape in their work. Bell, a photographer who has won Grand Prize in the Ansel Adams Photo Competition, exhibits black and white photographs that use long exposures to capture an almost mystical quality of water, rocks and fauna. Williams, a painter who is a member of the Athena Art Society and the Ohio Watercolor Society, is inspired by her travels in the deserts of the Southwest. The gallery is open Wednesday – Saturday 12 pm – 4 pm or by appointment. On display through September 23. 18 N. St. Clair St., Toledo. 419-241-2400. 20northgallery.com/exploring-the-western-wild

New wood workshop and studio space in west Toledo

The Inspired Lumber Workshop has opened in the Westgate Meadows Shopping Center, across from Cricket West. The woodshop and creative studio offers workshops for those interested in learning new skills or creating new projects. Memberships to the space, which has a plethora of woodworking tools as well as specialized printers for artists, are available. The space also offers a Marketplace, where local creatives can sell hand-crafted original art. Current classes include shop safety, making a charcuterie board or coffee table and screenprinting for kids. The shop is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 am – 9 pm and Sunday from noon-5pm. The schedule of classes and open houses is available at inspiredlumberworkshop.com. 419-754-1408. 3156 W. Central Ave., Toledo.

Pandas and penguins and elephants, oh my!

On Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday, Aug. 13 from 10 am – 4 pm, the Toledo Zoo hosts Wild About Art, an art fair that takes place throughout Zoo grounds. More than 70 artists will display and sell their work, from painting and photography to ceramics and woodworking. Local and regional artists are included. There will also be animal painting demonstrations throughout the event, including portraits of African elephants, red pandas, penguins and tortoises. Entertainment throughout the weekend includes Millenius String Quartet and the Pop Combo and Urban Jazz Collective from Toledo School for the Arts. 419-385-5721. 2 Hippo Way, Toledo. toledozoo.org/events/wild-about-art