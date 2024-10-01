Art Calendar October 2024

Color, Chaos and Harmony

Hudson Gallery presents Color, Chaos and Harmony, an exhibition of new work by four contemporary artists working in abstraction, including Kathleen Pahl, Doug Salveson, Skot Horn and John McLaughlin. Runs through Nov. 12. Hudson Gallery, 5645 North Main St., Sylvania. hudsongallery.net

Squall Records Was in Town: Mail Art of Poet Joel Lipman

Squall Records Was in Town, the current Flatlanders Art Galleries exhibition, stems from work produced at the UT Print Center, with generous assistance from Professor Eric Zeigler. Runs through Nov. 2. Flatlanders Sculpture Supply & Art Galleries, 11993 E. US 223, Blissfield, MI. flatlandersculpture.com

Still Life and Aquatic Life Show

The Toledo Artists’ Club will host an exhibit of local artists with works themed Still Life and Aquatic Life. Runs through Nov. 27. Toledo Artists’ Club, Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. toledoartistclub.com

THUR, Oct. 3

Momentum | Intersection 2024 Artist Panel

Momentum | Intersection connects contemporary art-making with Toledo’s history as an innovator in the glass industry. Davin Ebanks, Matthew Hutchinson, and Gabriel Peña Tijerina are this year’s artists. TMA will host an artist panel on Instagram Live.

Virtual. @ToledoMuseum

SAT, Oct. 5

Plein Air Alleys

An instructor demo will be followed by students painting from instructor photos or from their own alley photo. Registration is required. $85. 10am-2pm. Fuller Art House, 5679 Main St., Sylvania. fullerarthouse.com

FRI, Oct. 11

AIA Lecture: The Egyptian Colossus

In an AIA (Archaeological Institute of America) Toledo Society lecture, The Egyptian Colossus: Ramesses II’s Giant Statues and the Worship of the God-King by his People Dr. Brand will give the 3rd Annual Mohamed El-Shafie Memorial Lecture on Ancient Egypt. 6:30-7:30pm.

SAT, Oct. 12

Ocean Vuong Conversation

A conversation with Vietnamese American writer, professor, and photographer Ocean Vuong, curator Christine D. Starkman, and professor Joey S. Kim. They will discuss themes of Asian and Asian American embodiment, visuality, labor, leisure, and loss, as well as Vuong’s relationship to writing and photography. 2-3:30pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomusuem.org

Painting the Colors of Autumn

In this workshop we will dive into the versatility of the pastel medium creating a color infused fall landscape. Registration is required. $150. 10am-4pm. Fuller Art House, 5679 Main St., Sylvania. fullerarthouse.com

SAT, Oct. 19

Rock-Hewn Churches and Sacred Groves

Learn about the long tradition of monumental architecture in Ethiopia in a lecture given by Michael Gervers of University of Toronto. 2-3pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomusuem.org

FRI, Oct. 25

Haunted Paint & Sip with Flashlight Tour

The event begins with a guided painting session where you’ll recreate Miró’s iconic artwork, Women Haunted by the Passage of the Bird-Dragonfly. After the painting session, enjoy an exclusive flashlight tour of selected artworks led by a knowledgeable Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) docent. Ticketed. $75. 7pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomusuem.org