Area stores prepare for epic Record Store Day

Photo by Eric Krull on Unsplash

The 15th annual National Record Store Day will take place on Saturday, April 23, but that’s not the only reason to celebrate at Culture Clash Records this month. Toledo’s iconic record store, located at 912 Monroe St., will hold a big week of events leading up to April 23, including commemorating 419 Day.

The Toledo community will be celebrated as Culture Clash holds a special 419 Toledo Celebration on April 19, from 5-8pm. Featuring live music from Ben Stalets, Teamonade and Greg Dale, the fun will also feature food from Frankly Plant Based Kitchen and Leaf & Seed Cafe, as well as art by Cydnee Moore and local apparel from Printed on a Lark.

It all leads up to a jam-packed Record Store Day on Saturday, April 23 beginning at 9:30am. Beyond the usual slew of new and RSD exclusive albums that will be on sale, the event will see a variety of local vendors and artists on hand, and a number of surprise giveaways, as well.

The main event, however, is the music, as more than a dozen artists are announced to be performing at Culture Clash over the course of the day, from Toledo favorites Violent Bloom, She Speaks, Daniel Cotter, Ben Stalets (returning for a second show), Cobra Pit, Jay Verse, The Beetz and Drew Joseph, to out-of-town acts like Matthew Rolin, Summer Like The Season, John Salvage and more.

The day will also see food and drink courtesy Leaf & Feed, Sweet Nate’s Coffee, Trip’n Biscuits and The Switchboard.

For all the latest information on Culture Clash’s big April events, visit their website or Facebook page.

Other area stores holding events for Record Store Day include Allied Record Exchange (both locations opening at 10am on April 23), No Noise Records (opens at noon) and Finders Records in Bowling Green (opens at noon).