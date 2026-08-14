App Helps Travelers Discover Special Places

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Ever wished you had a knowledgeable tour guide riding along in the passenger seat? GuideAlong brings that experience to your car.

Using your phone’s GPS, the app cues up hands-free audio commentary as you drive, weaving in travel tips, local stories and historical context at just the right moments. Its tours cover U.S. national parks and scenic routes from Maine to Hawaii, along with destinations across Canada, Australia and beyond.

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That road-trip companion’s voice belongs to Dave Pettitt, the voice artist behind GuideAlong’s commentary. “For the past 18 years, I’ve loved adding a bit of my own humor and making it feel as though, if you enjoyed one trip with this guide, you might want to take another,” he says.

Tours are available individually, with regional bundles for travelers planning a longer route. For details and frequently asked questions, visit guidealong.com.