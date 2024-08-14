Announcement TikTok: Italian Bowl 2025 Coming to UT

Thursday, August 15, 2024
By Juleanna DeShetler
The 2025 Italian Bowl logo.
The Italian Bowl 2025 USA comes to Toledo’s Glass Bowl for the second time in June of 2025.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 10 am at Toledo’s Promenade Park a press conference was held to announce the 2025 Italian Bowl USA.

Italy’s national football championship returns to Northwest Ohio. This will be the second time in history that the Italian Bowl is played at the Glass Bowl.

US organizers such as the Mayor of Toledo Wade Kapszukiewicz, President of Buckeye Broadband Geoff Shook, University of Toledo’s Director of Athletics Bryan Blair and Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken. Also, former Italian football athlete and manager of Geyde Development Nick Eyde.

This event has previously been an economic boost for Toledo. In fact, in 2023, the Italian Bowl accumulated $1.9 million, said Lisa Sobecki, a member of the Board of County Commissioners.

With 2,000 Italian tourist coming in June, organizers are seeking an even larger presence in 2025.

Check out our TikTok covering what to expect from the press conference on Aug. 14.

