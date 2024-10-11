An Evening with Tom Cole at Lourdes University

Local sports broadcasting legend and author of Black In The Pocket: African American Quarterbacks That Changes The Face Of American Football, Tom Cole will speak at Lourdes University.

The special evening with Tom Cole will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 pm to 8 pm in the Franciscan Center.

“Let’s talk some football with former player, coach, longtime TV sports broadcaster and legendary nice guy Tom Cole! A good time is guaranteed as we talk local football history have some fun discussing the game we love!” event organizers wrote on EventBrite.

Celebrate the release of Cole’s Book, Black In The Pocket with the sports legend.

A copy of Cole’s new book is included with each ticket.

Cole will answer all your football questions during a Q+A following the author’s presentation.

A VIP reception begins at 6 pm before the presentation. The mix-and-mingle reception will give attendees the opportunity to meet with Cole before the event. Light refreshments will be available for attendees to enjoy during the reception.

General admission tickets to the event including the signed book cost $25. For a ticket with no book, tickets cost $15.

For more information on an Evening with Tom Cole, visit eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-tom-cole-tickets-1013011523737.