Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Hosts Day Party with a Purpose

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, the Zeta Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, will host its third annual Juneteenth Brunch: Day Party with a Purpose at The Pinnacle in Maumee, Ohio. More than just a celebration, the event raises crucial scholarship funds for local students while honoring the legacy of Juneteenth—a defining moment in American history.

“This event was born from a desire to recognize our scholarship winners while celebrating our heritage,” said Richelle Watkins, President of the Zeta Alpha Omega Chapter. “We wanted to create a fun, meaningful way to bring the community together in service and remembrance.”

A Celebration with Meaning

The Juneteenth Brunch blends entertainment, culture, and community service. Attendees can expect live music from popular local band Distant Cousinz, a silent auction featuring airline tickets, spa packages, and more, and—most importantly—the recognition of the 2025 scholarship recipients.

“Juneteenth is the celebration of when the news finally reached Texas that enslaved people had been set free,” Watkins explained. “Education gives access to opportunities and a broader view of the world. By providing scholarships, we help students who might otherwise lack the financial resources to further their education.”

The scholarships are awarded through a structured application and interview process with local high schools. Watkins shared how meaningful these awards can be for recipients, quoting a recent thank-you letter:

“The scholarship I received was more than financial assistance. It was proof of my hard work and gave me motivation to keep striving for excellence,” wrote past recipient Dana Bonds, who recently finished her first year of college with a 4.0 GPA.

Commitment to Community Impact

While the Juneteenth Brunch is a standout event, it’s just one facet of the Zeta Alpha Omega Chapter’s extensive service throughout the Toledo community. Through initiatives like CHIPP (Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Pack), members provide weekly food packs to students at Riverside Elementary. They also engage in environmental efforts like planting trees, maintaining community gardens, and highway cleanup projects.

Recently, the chapter launched a Little Library at the new Wayman Palmer YWCA to foster literacy and a love of reading among Toledo youth.

“Our duty is to serve the communities we live in; to be of service to all mankind,” Watkins said. “It’s what we’ve been doing for generations.”

Beyond addressing childhood hunger, the chapter is preparing to host a Black Maternal Mental Health Forum this fall to raise awareness of the challenges African American women often face during pregnancy and postpartum.

A Legacy of Leadership and Service

For Watkins, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has been a life-shaping experience. “It means so much to be part of an organization that helped shape me as a high school senior. I knew I wanted to be part of it because of the remarkable women I saw in my church and community.”

Leadership wasn’t her original goal. “I wanted to work behind the scenes,” she admitted, “but AKA pushed me out of my comfort zone. The leadership skills I’ve developed here have transferred into every part of my life.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is dedicated to cultivating leadership among women, particularly through its undergraduate members, who Watkins described as “the heartbeat of our organization.” Leadership development conferences, career training, and mentorship are all part of how the sorority prepares the next generation of women leaders.

A Global Vision Rooted in Local Service

Alpha Kappa Alpha’s impact extends far beyond Toledo. “With chapters in 13 nations and territories—and new chapters forming in London, Puerto Rico, and Ghana—we maintain a global mindset,” said Watkins. “No matter where we are, service to all mankind will always be our first and primary charge.”

Juneteenth: More Than a Holiday

“Juneteenth is unity. Juneteenth is community,” Watkins shared. “It’s a celebration of our heritage and an opportunity to uplift and honor our youth.”

Watkins hopes attendees leave the brunch inspired not only by the celebration but by the purpose behind it: raising funds for scholarships and expanding community service efforts.

“We’re having a party with a purpose,” she said. “We want people to know that the fun and fellowship they experience helps us uplift the community in very real ways.”

Looking Ahead

As for the future of the Juneteenth Brunch, Watkins believes its impact will only grow. “Word of mouth is powerful. Once people attend and experience what we’re doing, they’ll want to be part of it year after year.”

To get involved or support the chapter’s work, follow Instagram or email.

Tickets for the Juneteenth Brunch are available via Eventbrite for $65. Guests are encouraged to wear Afrocentric attire.

Join the celebration. Support the cause. Make an impact.