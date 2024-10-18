Adorable by Kathy Rennels: A Digital Art Passion Project

Kathy Rennels launched her small business ADORABLE Kathy Rennels design in 2018 after she designed seven one of a kind canvases for her grandchildren. After a successful graphic design career she decided to invest in herself and pursue this passion project. Inspired by bold colors, flat shapes, and nature, her digital art prints are eye-catching and often called adorable by customers and viewers of her art.

A whimsical start

Kathy Rennels got her start after getting her BFA in graphic design at Bowling Green State University. After working for several agencies and having several children she freelanced as a graphic designer for 35 years all while honing her style and exploring different art mediums. The inspiration to start her retirement business came from gifts she decided to make for each of her seven grandchildren. “I made a whimsical canvas for each of their nurseries and that’s what made this become my passion.”

The style of Kathy’s digital art is very tight and symmetrical. Her use of pattern is evident in a variety of her prints. “I work with simple shapes; I work with flowers, stars, dots, and hearts and I build more complicated things using those shapes and using color to contrast.” After making the canvases for her grandchildren Kathy decided to lean into her whimsical side and create more prints that were animal-centric. As she began sharing her art and attending different fairs and markets the inspiration for the business name came easily. “People would come up to my booth and say Adorable! And that’s one of my favorite words so I decided to name it that.”

Modern botanicals

ADORABLE began as an art form that mostly appealed to children and fit well in children’s spaces. As her business has grown she has expanded into prints that appeal more to adults like her modern botanical series that focuses on flowers. “When you look at a flower there are patterns, there’s such a geometry to the way they are shaped so I thought I could do this in my style.”

Kathy has also created prints that feature fruit, kitchen items, a sushi roll, and a holiday series that features a different iteration of Santa Claus each year. From the classic Santa we all know to Saint Nicholas, to the Ukrainian Santa and this year’s Polish Santa, Kathy loves to bring a little joy to everything that she makes.

Although her art consists of simple shapes and some may think that’s easy enough to do themselves she appreciates that people stop and admire her work. “I love when people can see the thought and design that goes into these pieces. It’s mesmerizing.” She especially loves when kids look at her prints and find all the different shapes hidden in each one.

Busy little blessing

Most people slow down in retirement but Kathy Rennels is just getting started. Her digital art can be seen at a variety of shows in Toledo as well as across Ohio and Michigan. She has plans to set up a website to connect with admirers of her art from all over. She is also in the midst of illustrating a children’s book.

And while her main priority is soaking up as much time with her grandchildren as possible she’s not ruling out the future of this business. “It’s fun to see where this might take me. Sometimes I think I’m too old for this but it energizes me. It’s a busy little blessing.”

Instagram handle is @adorablekathyrennelsdesign