Adams Street Publishing Company Wins Four 2023 Touchstone Awards

At Adams Street Publishing Company, we are so proud of the work our entire staff and collection of freelancers do to put together our print publications and websites.
As such, we want to give a huge congratulations to our ASPC family who brought home four wins at the 2023 Press Club of Toledo Touchstone Awards.
“Vod’s Here Creates Connection Through Mindful Crafting” by Riley Runnells https://toledocitypaper.com/art-to-heart/vods-here-creates-connection-through-mindful-crafting/
Hard News Non-Daily:
“Kids at Work: Toledo Restaurants Run Family Businesses” by Mary Rose Kulczak https://toledoparent.com/features/kids-at-work-toledo-restaurants-run-family-businesses/