A Vintage Lover’s Guide to Toledo

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Whether you’re on the hunt for a retro statement piece, a one-of-a-kind collectible or simply love browsing through treasures from decades past, Toledo and its surrounding towns have a thriving vintage scene. From downtown boutiques with curated collections to massive antique malls, each shop offers its own take on timeless style. Here are some of the best vintage and antique stores around the Toledo area to help you get started.

The Copper Kettle

1544 S Byrne Rd | 419-280-1624

The Copper Kettle is a multi-vendor antique shop with a welcoming feel. Each booth carries the personality of its seller, creating a mix of vintage clothing, toys, sports memorabilia, and everything in between. From the outside, the building looks modest, but once you walk in, the space opens into a series of hidden rooms that seem to keep going.

During its recent four-year anniversary, the shop hosted a customer appreciation weekend with catered food and scratch-off prizes for visitors, a gesture that reflects the shop’s community-oriented spirit. The staff greet you with friendliness, and the handwritten paper receipts add to the nostalgia, making the whole experience feel a bit like stepping back in time.

Buffs Vintage

140 E Wooster St. suite 4 | 419-889-0088

Buffs Vintage is one of Toledo’s newest shops, but owner Andy Thomas has been collecting long before he had a storefront. What started as childhood trips to garage sales with his mom grew into a steady practice of buying, selling, and developing an eye for details that make older clothing worth holding onto. He gravitates toward heavyweight cotton and the bold graphics of the ’90s and early 2000s pieces.

Most items hover around $20, but Thomas encourages negotiating as part of the fun. He’ll even buy clothing directly from customers or offer trade deals, giving shoppers more ways to engage. The shop is approachable, personal, and rooted in the kind of bartering that keeps vintage culture alive.

Toledo Architectural Artifacts Inc.

20 S Ontario St | 419-351-4927

Walking into Architectural Artifacts feels like stepping into the city’s past. The shop has been operating for more than three decades, and its historic warehouse is filled with salvaged pieces pulled from buildings across Toledo and beyond. Items include stained glass, carved woodwork, ornate doors, antique light fixtures, and architectural details you rarely see in modern construction. Much of the inventory has been restored on-site, showcasing the owners’ dedication to preserving craftsmanship that might otherwise disappear. Architectural Artifacts functions less like a retail store and more like an ongoing preservation project, giving materials from the past a chance at new life.

Maumee Antique Mall

1552 S Reynolds Rd | 419-893-2468

Maumee Antique Mall is its own small ecosystem with 110,000 square feet of vendors, eras, and collecting styles all under one roof. In business for more than 21 years and home to over 300 dealer displays, it’s the place where serious antiquers spend entire afternoons. The variety is the draw with Victorian furniture next to ’70s kitchenware, and military memorabilia across from vintage comic books. There’s even an on-site café for those so deep in the hunt they can’t bear to leave for lunch. On weekends, you’ll find the aisles crowded and a check-out line stretching deep, a testament to just how beloved this place is.

Vintage Grooves 116

116 Louisiana Ave | 419-931-1010

Vintage Grooves 116 has a personality all its own. Located in downtown Perrysburg, the store is thoughtfully curated. The shop leans into eclectic style, but its seasonal displays make each visit feel different. Right now, a vibrant Christmas setup fills the shelves with vintage home decor, jewelry, and clothing, making it a natural stop for holiday gift-hunting.

But the shop’s not all holiday themed; its multiple rooms invite browsing, where you can rifle through old cookbooks, find restored furniture, or stumble across quirky trinkets. A small outdoor patio adds garden decor and other unexpected items, leaving you never quite sure what you’ll find next.

Consign It! Home Interiors

6925 Central Ave | 419-841-4663

Consign It! Home Interiors has been a Toledo staple for more than 28 years. Owner Michael Smith first ran a resale clothing shop before shifting toward consigned furniture. Most pieces are pre-owned, with about 15% new items blended in, creating a floor full of mid-century, antique, and classic designs at a reasonable price. Roughly 50 vendor booths add an antique mall feel and keep the selection broad.

“After all these years we have been open, you’d think we have seen everything, but we haven’t. Our inventory changes daily and makes it a ‘new’ store every day,” General Manager Tony Rasczyk said. He’s active on Facebook, regularly posting new arrivals to make it easy for shoppers to keep up with the constantly changing inventory before it’s gone.