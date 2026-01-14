A Ripple of Inspiration: How One Toledo Native Gives Back Through Scholarship

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo roots and early inspiration

When Nusaiba Rahman steps onto a stage in New York City, she still thinks of Maumee and the first people who clapped for her. Growing up in Maumee and attending Anthony Wayne High School, Rahman discovered a community that supported her music and theater dreams—encouragement that continues to shape her path as a musician and entrepreneur.

At AWHS, she sang and played guitar in talent shows and won the school’s Big Business Idea entrepreneurship contest. Rahman also performed in community theater, playing Jasmine in Aladdin at Bowling Green’s Horizon Theatre, performing in A Christmas Carol with Toledo Repertoire Theatre, and competing at the Maumee Summer Fair, where she placed second. Years of training at Forte School of Music and Perrysburg School of Music gave her both technical skill and confidence.

The support Rahman received growing up in Toledo continues to resonate with her. Performing in New York, she often thinks back to the small-town stages and the people who first believed in her.

Life and work in New York City

After studying tech and entrepreneurship at UC Berkeley, Rahman moved to New York City to pursue her music career. She writes, sings, and performs original songs that blend her small-town roots with the energy of city life. Her song “Stranger Things” is available on Spotify, and she shares her music online @nusaiba_music and @nusaibatron.

Rahman is also the founder of CodeSimple, a startup that pairs high school students with coding tutors to explore technology as a creative outlet—mirroring how music gave her freedom and expression growing up.

Launching the Nusaiba Rahman Scholarship

This year, Rahman launched the 2025 Nusaiba Rahman Scholarship for AWHS seniors, inspired by the support she received from her hometown. The essay prompt—“What does the world need more of?”—drew more than 30 submissions. The winner, Grant Hubley, wrote about volunteering with the FCCLA, the Ronald McDonald Foundation, and St. Luke’s Soup Kitchen in New York City, embodying the same spirit of giving back Rahman experienced as a student. The theme of Grant’s essay emphasized not just thinking about yourself, but also holding the door open for the person behind you.

“Reading Grant’s essay reminded me why I started this,” Rahman says. “The same community spirit that helped me chase my dreams is alive in students like him.” The $100 scholarship covers a college application fee, with plans to grow the program in the future.

Why giving back matters

Rahman hopes her scholarship inspires other alumni to create small acts of support for students in their hometowns. “You don’t have to be wealthy to start a scholarship,” she says. “Anyone can spark a tiny moment that helps someone younger. That’s how communities grow.”

Peer support is uniquely valuable because it comes from someone who has recently faced the same challenges, making guidance feel relatable and achievable. Unlike family or older adults, peers can show that growth and success are possible in ways that feel real and attainable.

For Rahman, giving back is closing the loop—returning to the community that first gave her a stage. “If one student feels that spark, it’s all worth it.”

Every small act of generosity—like a single scholarship—can set off a ripple, inspiring others to lift up the next generation and keep the spirit of community alive.