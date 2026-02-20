A New Creative Landmark Emerges in Downtown Toledo

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo Tattoo Company and Bold Lines Gallery Unite Art, Ink and Community

Downtown Toledo is welcoming a bold new creative destination. Toledo Tattoo Company and Bold Lines Gallery have officially joined forces to open a shared space at 608 Market Street, Suite 105, blending fine art and tattoo artistry under one roof. Located in a revitalized historic building directly across from Toledo’s Farmers Market, the dual-concept space represents a fresh chapter for Toledo’s growing arts and culture scene.

With Toledo Tattoo Company already operating in the space and Bold Lines Gallery currently available by appointment, anticipation is building toward the official Grand Opening on March 14—a celebration expected to draw artists, collectors, tattoo enthusiasts and curious visitors alike.

Toledo Tattoo Company: where fine art meets tattoo art

Unlike traditional tattoo shops or standalone galleries, this new space was designed with one core belief in mind: art is art—whether it lives on a wall or on skin.

“Art on walls, art on people’s skin—it’s the same thing,” says co-founder Kodi Klocinski. “Art deserves to be front and center.”

Inside the space, visitors will find a gallery-inspired tattoo studio experience that emphasizes craftsmanship, creativity and comfort. The environment is intentionally open and welcoming, allowing clients and visitors to engage with artwork while tattoo artists work—creating a living, breathing art experience.

Vision & origin of the partnership

The idea for the collaboration grew naturally from friendship and shared artistic values. Klocinski and Austin Lipowski, who runs Bold Lines Gallery, had known each other for years and shared a mutual respect for the artistic process. Lipowski, an abstract artist himself, also brings a deep understanding of the challenges artists face when trying to gain exposure.

“Art is better together,” Lipowski explains. “This space is about helping artists—especially local and emerging ones—get seen.”

While Klocinski oversees the tattoo studio, Lipowski curates and manages the gallery side, creating a clear but collaborative division of focus. Exhibitions are expected to rotate roughly every three months, with flexibility to extend shows that resonate strongly with the community.

Downtown Toledo as the perfect canvas

Choosing Downtown Toledo was intentional. As the city continues its cultural resurgence, the partners wanted to be in the heart of the action.

“This is the center of the city,” says Austin. “Downtown is always evolving, and we wanted something bigger—big enough for both of us, and then more.”

The location allows the space to serve not just as a studio or gallery, but as a community hub—inviting foot traffic, conversation and collaboration across creative disciplines.

A gallery-inspired tattoo experience

For tattoo clients, the experience goes beyond the chair. Surrounded by rotating exhibitions and working artists, the atmosphere is designed to feel relaxing, inspiring and inclusive.

“We want people to come in and talk to us about art,” Klocinski says. “We want it to feel open and welcoming.”

The studio currently hosts six award-winning tattoo artists, with room to expand:

Tattoo Artists

Kodi Klocinski

Sailor Woody

Nolan Moore

Tailon Jones

Issiah Jones

Curtis Ely

Bold Lines Gallery: art for everyone

Bold Lines Gallery is built around accessibility and opportunity. The gallery welcomes painters, sculptors, experimental artists and those just starting out, with a simple application process.

“We’ll feature anyone,” Lipowski says. “This gallery is about giving artists exposure.”

Before the grand opening, the gallery is operating by appointment to create a more intimate experience—allowing visitors to walk through the work with guidance and context. Plans are underway to introduce weekend walk-in hours alongside weekday appointments.

Artists currently on display include:

Kodi Klocinski

Austin Lipowski

Thomas Craley

Kelsey Rae

Devon Parish

Chris Kleinhans

The Grand Opening: March 14

The Grand Opening Celebration will be open to the public and feature:

Artist and tattoo artist meet-and-greets

Live music

Food by Souk

Light refreshments

The debut of Bold Lines Gallery’s first major exhibition

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open-house format will invite the community to fully experience the space and meet the creatives behind it.

A space built to inspire

With plans for future exhibitions, live art demonstrations and even unconventional events like ice sculpting, Toledo Tattoo Company and Bold Lines Gallery are setting the stage for something truly special.

This isn’t just a tattoo shop.

It isn’t just a gallery.

It’s a space where creativity intersects—and where Downtown Toledo’s next artistic chapter begins.