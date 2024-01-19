A Money Tree Opens in Toledo

Looking for a way to bring your home to life or want to give an old house plant a new friend? A new plant shop is here to help you.

Money Trees opened at 3890 Monroe St. just across from the Toledo Hospital.

Money Trees plant shop is a locally owned business and sells several varieties of potted house plants, from some of the most common house plants breeds, such as the aloe vera plants. The store also carries some of the more rare species of house plants like the Thai constellation monstera.

The store also carries a unique inventory of planters, for your larger plants. All the way down to pots for some of your smaller domestic house plants as well as accessories.

The store also has a vast amount of knowledge about the plants that they are working with and selling. They show this through selecting a plant of the week and telling you about it through posts on social media.

The shop opens its doors at 10 am and closes at 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information go over to facebook.com/moneytreesps for tips and to ask more questions contact hello@moneytrees.com.