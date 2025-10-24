A Celebration of Creativity: The Vitality Arts Show at the Toledo Museum of Art

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

This fall, the Toledo Museum of Art is home to a moving celebration of imagination, resilience, and self-discovery. On view through December, the Vitality Arts Show showcases 289 original artworks created by senior artists from five local senior centers: Senior Centers Inc., Zablocki Senior Center, East Toledo Senior Center, Mayores Senior Center, and J. Frank Troy Senior Center.

Art That Tells a Story

Each piece in the exhibit tells a story—not just through color, form, or texture, but through the personal journeys of the artists themselves. Many of the seniors had never made art before participating in the Toledo Museum of Art’s Vitality Arts Program, an initiative designed to provide hands-on, engaging, and meaningful art experiences to older adults in our community.

This program is part of TMA’s ongoing outreach work, aiming to spark creativity, support wellness, and encourage lifelong learning. Through it, senior participants explored new artistic mediums, discovered hidden talents, and found joy in expressing themselves—many for the first time in years.

Creative Classes, Lasting Impact

Led by experienced teaching artists, the classes encouraged experimentation and storytelling in unique ways:

In the Charms Class with Lauren Dixon, seniors created necklaces and bracelets rich with symbolism and memory.

With Chudney Patterson, participants explored Puppetry and Performance, developing characters through movement, voice, and laughter.

In Experimental Mosaics, taught by Kacey McCreery, seniors pieced together bold compositions using tiles, glass, and found materials.

These sessions offered more than new skills—they helped build confidence, spark friendships, and rediscover joy through creative expression.

Creativity Without Age Limits

Walking through the Vitality Arts Show, visitors are met with a gallery full of warmth, curiosity, and emotion. The artworks vary in medium and style, but each piece shares something personal and powerful.

This exhibition is a testament to the idea that creativity doesn’t fade with age—it evolves. For many of these artists, artmaking became a source of healing, pride, and deep connection. As one teaching artist put it, “It’s amazing to watch everyone become an artist.”

A Living Tribute to Lifelong Learning

Through the Vitality Arts Show, the Toledo Museum of Art celebrates the voices of older adults in our community and reinforces its commitment to inclusive, lifelong creativity. This is more than an exhibit—it’s a vibrant reminder that the creative spirit endures, grows, and shines at every stage of life.

Learn more on the Toledo Art Museum website.

Caption for the photos:

On the right is a puppet made by Sarah Lozano from the Mayores Senior Center. On the left is teacher Chudney Patterson.

Mexican dancer puppet. Made out of old material from Sarahs dress.