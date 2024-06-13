9th Annual Polish Summer Picnic This Weekend

The Toledo Area Polka Society (TAPS) is hosting its 9th annual Polish Summer Picnic sponsored by Genoa Bank.

Polish picnics are a tradition within the villages of Poland, often spontaneous when put together the picnics are meant to gather those within the community and celebrate their Polish heritage with one another. That is the goal of the Toledo Area Polka Society, an organization that was formed in 1983 as a group of Polka enthusiasts that wanted to maintain and preserve the Polish style and music.

TAPS’ purpose was to promote Live Polish style Polka music not just locally but also collaborate with other Polka organizations across the country to preserve Polka music and the Polish culture for future generations.

A truly authentic Polish picnic that celebrates Polish heritage and culture each year, right here close to home. Join in the event for a fun filled time with five featured nationally known Polka bands such as Frankie Liszka’s Blue Magic and Duane Malinowski’s Polka Jamboree along with a special performance from the Toledo Polish-American Concert Band.

The picnic will also feature authentic Polish foods from places such as Stanley’s Market, Toledo’s Swiss Society, Focaccia’s and B’s Pierogi along with an expanded bar that will be serving various Polish beers. Apparel and souvenirs will be available as well as coffee provided by Tiedtke’s Roast House and Coffee Shop.

Admission is $10 and Children under the age of 16 get in for free.

The event will be held on June 14 through the 15 at the Oak Shade Grove Pavilion located on 3624 Seaman Road. Free parking along with a shuttle service will be available.

Open on Friday from 5 pm to 11 pm and Saturday from 12 pm to 11 pm.

For more information you can visit tapspolkas.com or contact the event organizer at 419-351-5031.