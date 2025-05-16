52nd Historic Old West End Festival – June 7 & 8, 2025

Celebrate history, art and community in one of Toledo’s most vibrant neighborhoods. Tour stunning historic homes, explore free Land Bank houses, enjoy live music, food, parades, kids’ activities, local vendors and more. From the Friday Night Glow Roll to the King Wamba Parade and Glenwood Park Bazaar, it’s a weekend not to miss!

TOUR HOMES

Step inside some of the Old West End’s most stunning and storied residences. This year’s tour features five beautifully preserved homes, each showcasing the neighborhood’s rich architectural history.

The Kelsey/Isler Home

2921 Collingwood Blvd.

The Killets Home

2815 Collingwood Blvd.

The Gerber House/Ursuline Convent/Mary Manse College/Collingwood Arts Center

2413 Collingwood Blvd.

The Brand/Kounts/McCallum Home

2468 Scottwood Ave.

The Johnson/Siebens/Giffin Home

2109 Scottwood Ave.

All House Tours $20 per person, $10 Single Tour, Children 12 and under are FREE

Pre-Sale House Tour Tickets (May 1st – 31st) are $15 per person

FREE LAND BANK HOUSE TOURS

This year, during the OWE festival, three homes, 624 Delaware, 664 Delaware, and 614 Virginia, that have been saved through the Toledo Lucas County Land Bank program, will be open for touring as part of the Free Land Bank House Tours.

GLENWOOD PARK BAZZAR

Glenwood Park, in the northwest end of the Historic Toledo Old West End community, in the 2800 block of Robinwood Ave between Collins and Nesslewood Streets, across from Glenwood Elementary will host “Ribs + Jazz, Rhythm & Blues” during the Festival.

Also, the Glenwood Park Bazaar will showcase activities for children and adults along with musical performances by local artists and shopping with wares from local vendors.

Listing of events

Friday Night Glow Roll (Decorated Bikes and Golf Carts) 9pm throughout the Old West End

King Wamba Carnival Parade 10am Saturday starting at Glenwood Park traveling throughout the neighborhood.

5 Historic Home Tours ($$) and 3 Land Bank House Tours (Free)

Art Fair on the grounds of the Toledo Museum of Art.

Marketplace on Woodruff and Parkwood.

Food, Beer Garden & Music located in the Arboretum (Robinwood at Delaware)

Food & Music located next to the Art Fair & Marketplace (Woodruff at Parkwood) and Glenwood Park Bazaar (Robinwood at Collins)

Children’s Activities located next to the Art Fair & at Glenwood Park.

Yard, Garage Sales and strolling Buskers & Music throughout the neighborhood.

PRE-SALE TICKETS Now thru May 31st (advance purchase – cash only)

Walt Churchill’s Market, 3320 Briarfield Blvd., Maumee, 419-794-4000

Walt Churchill’s Market, 26625 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, 419-872-6900

Sofo’s Foods, 5400 Monroe St., Toledo, 419-882-8555

Quenched & Tempered Brewery, 1210 Jackson St., Toledo, 419-490-5608

Erin Anne’s Ice Cream Shop, 5661 Main St., Sylvania, 419-517-8024

Black Kite Coffee, 2499 Collingwood, Toledo, 419-720-5820

Jupmode, 1811 Monroe St, Toledo, 419-318-2029

Brew House, 114 N. Summit St, Toledo, 567-600-7029