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It’s that time of year when Toledo shows up and shows out. The 419 Day weekend is packed with ways to celebrate the Glass City from a spirited 5K through Ottawa Park and a birthday tribute to a Toledo legend to a full lineup of live music, local shopping and food. Whether you’re sipping coffee at the zoo, browsing handmade goods, dancing at a brewery or rallying for a cause there’s no shortage of ways to represent the 419 in the 419.

SAT., April 18

Florence Scott Libbey: 5K & Ryder’s Free Kids 1K

Celebrate Toledo with the Florence Scott Libbey 419 Race, a 5K through Ottawa Park honoring Florence Scott Libbey with themed fun, costumes, and a unique 2026 finisher medal. Registration is required. Ottawa Park, Ottawa Pkwy.

Mr. Libbey’s Birthday Celebration

Celebrate the legacy of Edward Drummond Libbey with a free open house at the historic mansion, hosted by The Libbey House Foundation, featuring tours of all three floors. Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave.

Best Bites Toledo

Enjoy the ultimate foodie experience in downtown Toledo with a self-guided tour of 12 top local restaurants featuring delicious small plates and drinks for every taste. Ticketed.

Downtown Toledo: Pop-up Swanky Scoops Shop

On 4/18 you’ll be able to buy a scoop or take home a pint of ice cream. Farewell party to the location on 10th street before opening a new location by the Farmers Market with a full time, regular hours scoop shop. 10am-4pm, Swanky Scoops, 130 10th St.

SUN., April 19

419 Day at Culture Clash

Keep the party going after Record Store Day with a (419) Day celebration at Culture Clash Records, featuring live performances by The Beetz, Chrispi The Infallible, and Bailey.

Culture Clash Records, 912 Monroe St.

419 Day Party

Celebrate 419 Day at Maumee Bay Brewing Company with cold beer, live music, and good vibes in the Warehouse. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 27 Broadway St.

Boozy Brunch Bingo

Enjoy craft cocktails and brunch dishes while playing bingo to win exciting prizes. 11am-3pm. Bellwether at Toledo Spirits, 1301 N Summit St.

Slow Brew at the Toledo Zoo

Celebrate all things coffee and tea from 9am-12pm while visiting the animals in the Malawi Event Center or Arctic Encounter. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way.

Handmade Toledo: 419 Day Mini Mart

Come hang out with Handmade Toledo for special deals for 419 day. They are also hosting a DIY workshop to create your own “Zine” magazine from 3-5pm.

1717 Adams St.