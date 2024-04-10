419 Day – TCP’s Staff Picks

We love being a part of the 419. Toledo City Paper is excited to share some Toledo events to celebrate our area code’s day.

Publisher Collette Jacobs:

[arts]

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 at Owens

The spring student production at Owens Community College features this popular musical by Dave Malloy. Running Thursday, April 18 through Sunday, April 21, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 plays on 419 Day at 7:30 pm in the Owens Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 7270 Biniker Road. Tickets start at $12. owens.edu/fpa

Publisher Mark Jacobs:

[music]

Renegade Lemonade at Quimby’s

Renegade Lemonade, an area psychedelic jam band, will hit the stage at Quimby’s Food & Spirits to celebrate 419 Day. Fans or casual listeners alike can head to Quimby’s, 3536 W. Sterns Road, from 7 pm to 10 pm for a good show and some food and drinks. 734-854-4444. quimbysrestaurantandbar.com

Sales Coordinator Libby Cassidy and Editor Riley Runnells:

[arts]

Toledo Women’s Art League Show

Toledo Women’s Art League members entered various works into the show through Toledo Artists’ Club, 5403 Elmer Drive. Check out the art show anytime between 11 am and 3 pm through May 31, and head there April 19 for a celebration of beloved local artists. toledoartistclub.com

Account Executive Jenny Leach:

[music]

House Band at The Village Idiot

The Village Idiot is home to many traveling and local bands alike, but on 419 day you can catch the Village Idiot House Band performing chill rock hits all night. Grab a drink and a slice of pizza and relax to some notable tunes. 309 Conant St., 419-893-7281. villageidiotmaumee.com

Production Manager Imani Lateef:

[get active]

419 Day Ride with Earnest Brew Works

Get out and bike ride with Earnest Brew Works. We will gather downtown at Earnest around 5:30 pm and roll out at 6 pm for a great downtown ride. 25 S. St. Clair St. 419-318-8344. earnestbrewworks.com

Digital Media Manager Nathaniel Light:

[arts]

Undone: A Chase Through Time Circus Show

Head to the Lois M. Nelson theater at the Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd., for a thrilling journey through time like never before. Watch as the circus troupe takes you on a wild chase through different eras, showcasing their incredible skills like aerial arts, acrobatics, juggling and more. Meant for all ages. Opening acts in the first half of our show will be performed by BEVC students, followed by a short intermission, and then the performance of Undone: A Chase Through Time. 7 pm, tickets $22 on Eventbrite.

Account Executive Gabbi Huff and Social Media Manager Margot Jacobs:

[food & drink]

Glass City Masquerade Ball

Come out and celebrate a night of excellence with the 3rd Annual Glass City Masquerade Ball 2024. Glass City Metropark Pavilion, 1001 Front St. 6 pm to 10:30 pm. Organized by Say Chears Enterprises /Real Noble Events /B.B.B. Tickets start at $40 on Eventbrite.

Account Executive Will DuPuis and Senior Designer Leah Foley:

[arts]

Toledo Opera Presents Ragtime

The Toledo Opera is premiering Ragtime, a musical featuring various social justice issues in New York at the turn of the 20th century. On Friday, April 19 at 7:30 pm, experience this timeless tale of freedom and prejudice, wealth, poverty, hope and despair. Valentine Theatre, 425 Jefferson Ave., Suite 601. Tickets start at $39. toledoopera.org.

Accounting Robin Armstrong:

[arts]

ARToledo’s Emerging Artist Exhibition

ARToledo is a small-group exhibition of 3 to 5 artists which provides the opportunity to nurture and retain Toledo’s rising artistic talent, surrounded and supported by the work of established artists—while providing Toledo collectors the opportunity for a first view of the future of Toledo’s rich, continuing art legacy. To celebrate 20 North Gallery’s 30th anniversary and 419 Day, ARToledo’s exhibition kicks off April 19 and runs through June 22. 18 N. St. Clair St. 419-241-2400. 20northgallery.com