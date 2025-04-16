419 Day in Toledo: A Celebration of Community, Culture & Local Pride

Celebrate All Things 419! From creative workshops and community cleanups to beer runs, concerts and night markets, 419 Day is packed with ways to show off your Toledo pride. Whether you’re lacing up for a 5K, tie-dyeing your new favorite tee or catching live music across the city, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as we celebrate the spirit of the 419.

FRI, Apr. 18

Toledo 419 Tie Dyed Tshirt Workshop!

Celebrate 419 Day in style by tie-dyeing your very own “You Will Drink Better In Toledo” t-shirt to show off some local pride and creativity. Ticketed.

Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St.

SAT, Apr. 19

Florence Scott Libbey 419 Day 5K

Celebrate the rich history of the 419 with a 5K through the beautiful grounds of Ottawa Park, Toledo’s first and largest park. Registration is required.

Ottawa Park, 2205 Kenwood Blvd.

Annual Fleet Feet Toledo Community Fun Run/Walk

Celebrate Fleet Feet’s first anniversary and 4RUN9 Day with a Community Fun Run/Walk, open to all paces! Registration is required.

Fleet Feet Toledo, 3315 Central Ave.

419 Day Neighborhood Clean Up

This year’s Warehouse District Cleanup falls on 419 Day. Meet at Maddie and Bella’s for coffee at 9 a.m., then help clean up the streets!

Maddie and Bella’s, 44 S St. Clair St.

“A Pretty Cool” 419 Day Pop-Up

Support small businesses, makers, and creators in the 419.

Flying Rhino Coffee, 201 Morris St.

5K Beer Run x Oncore Brewing w/Guy in 419

Join the special 5K Beer Run/Walk hosted by the Ohio Brewery Running Series, featuring Oncore Brewing from Swanton, Ohio. Guy in the 419 will be participating, with live music from Beg 2 Differ and a food truck on-site! Registration is required.

The Golden Road, 3560 Dorr St.

419 Day

Quenched & Tempered is re-releasing their American pale ale “Fahrenheit 419” for 419 Day, with a $4.19 special on pints! Enjoy live music by Tim Oehlers from 7-9pm, plus local dessert specials to celebrate.

Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co., 1210 Jackson St.

419 Day at the Fieldhouse

Celebrate all that makes the 419 great! Join Inside the Five at The Fieldhouse for local beer, food, vendors, and live music.

Inside the Five – The Fieldhouse, 1040 N. Westwood Ave.

Metroparks Takeover

Two of Toledo’s best parts are coming together! Metroparks Toledo is taking over the Main Library of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library once again for an unforgettable day of fun and adventure.

Toledo-Lucas County Public Library, 325 N Michigan St

An Afternoon of Piano Jazz – Free Concert

Experience an afternoon of piano jazz at the Toledo Center for Live Arts, featuring six of the region’s finest jazz musicians in an intimate two-hour concert.

Toledo Center for Live Arts, 4747 Heatherdowns Blvd.

419 Day: A Celebration of Local Toledo Music

Frankie’s kicks off their 10 Bands for $10 series with 419 Day: A Celebration of Toledo Music. Ticketed or pay at the door.

Frankie’s Toledo, 308 Main St.

419 Day Night Market

Celebrate at the 419 Day Toledo Night Market, presented by Downtown Toledo, featuring 100+ vendors, live music, and delicious food!

Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave.

419 DAY with Distant Cousinz

Celebrate 419 DAY at Maumee Bay Brewing Co. with live music from Distant Cousinz.

Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 27 Broadway St.

The Head Shed’s 419/420 Party

Join the annual 420 party while also celebrating the 419! Enjoy live music from Keepitcasual, The Essentials, and Live Roots.

The Switchboard, 912 Monroe St.

Toledo 419 Day: Miss Geogjz In Review Show

All winners of the Miss Georgjz419 Pageants will be joining Georgjz419 to celebrate Toledo’s 4/19 Day!

Georgjz419, 1205 Adams St.