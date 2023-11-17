419 Cares Brings Hope to the Homeless

419 Cares, a local non-profit part of Christ United Methodist Church community outreach ministry, is working to provide necessities to community members in need.

Every Sunday from 11 a.m, to 1 p.m., the non-profit meets at Uptown Green Park, located in downtown Toledo, to distribute free food, clothing, shoes, groceries and other needed essentials to Toledoans.

“It’s so much more than the food and essential needs,” Karen Peterson, co-founder of 419 Cares said. “We build hope.”

Like many other large American cities, the Glass City has a major homelessness problem. According to the Lucas County Homelessness Board, estimation of 1600+ people are suffering from homelessness right now in Toledo, including children.

“(We) provide good meal for homeless down there, and less fortunate, coffee, drinks,” Tiffany Kern, a volunteer with 419 Cares told NBC24, “but we also just provide too, a sense of community for them.”

November is not just a time to be thankful for what you have, but to also give to those less fortunate.

“November is giving month, so November 28th is giving Tuesday so pick your favorite charity and please, please give,” Randy Loeffler, another 419 cares volunteer told 13ABC.

There are several ways to donate to 419 Cares, but particularly you can make a monetary donation by visiting christumc.info and change ‘give to general fund’ to ‘give to 419cares’.

You can also donate to the cause by shopping their Amazon Wish List.

There is no shortage of need and volunteers are needed to continue providing these essential needs to community members.

“There’s a need out there and I encourage everybody to listen to your heart and see if there’s something that you can do,” David Berghian, a 419 Cares volunteer, told 13ABC. “Your talent or your time maybe, just follow your heart.”

For more information about 419Cares or to ways to get involved with the organization, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/566801867958608.