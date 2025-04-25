3rd Annual National Arab American Heritage Month Event

On April 25th the third annual National Arab American heritage month event will be held at the Al-Madinah Community Center in partnership with the MENA mental health initiative as part of NAMI Toledo. The event is a celebration and sensory experience of Arab heritage with many different foods to try, artifacts to look at, and live entertainment to enjoy. The event will also be a space for mental health advocates to engage with local communities and provide resources to improve mental wellness.

MENA

The Middle Eastern and North African Mental Health Leadership Initiative (MENA) was founded in August of 2022 to help destigmatize mental illness among these racial and ethnic minority groups. Marriah Kornowa, executive director of NAMI Toledo, explained the importance of having this initiative and how they continue to break down barriers. “Where culture has been a protective factor, it also has served as a hindrance for treatment, so we are breaking that stereotype.” The majority of these communities served are refugees who have suffered various generational and racial traumas and as the Arab population grows in Toledo, MENA has recognized a need for stigma busting and support services.

Arab American Heritage Month

Along with the goal of improving mental wellness and providing resources, this event is a celebration of Arab American Heritage Month and it’s a chance for people of any race and ethnicity to learn more about these cultures and embrace diversity. Kornowa noted, “Arab American heritage is made up of 22 different countries so there’s a lot to be learned and Arab Americans have a strong heritage here in Toledo so there’s much to celebrate.”

There will be multiple speakers at the event that represent the MENA community and either work in or champion mental health and wellness. Specifically the keynote speaker, Dr. Abdulmalek Sadah, is a psychiatrist, internist, and addiction specialist with extensive clinical experience in mental health. Included on the distinguished panel are Dr. Jomana Al-Hinti (Palestinian-American), Dr. Mariam Sraj (Lebanese-American), Shane Lakatos, SSFAC (Toledo Native), and others all with a passion for mental health advocacy.

Apart from the educational and informative aspects of the event there will also be food from many Arab countries to sample and traditional music to enjoy. Kornowa first attended this event last year and remarked that it was a wonderful sensory experience. “It was such an experiential event. You could see it, smell it, taste it, touch it, etc. It was a full bodied experience and just wonderful.” The musical entertainment this year will be provided by Gloria Girgis, an Egyptian-American oud (lute) player who will perform Arabic music.

Making Room for Mental Health

Mental health is a journey and the journey never stops but the hope of events like this is to show that it’s important for everyone regardless of what your culture is or what your community looks like. Kornowa wants the attendees of the event and anyone interested to know that there is room to make things better. “Treatment works and your culture while it’s been your strength has to allow for room for mental health.”

The 3rd Annual National Arab American Heritage Month event is April 25th, 5-9pm at Al-Madinah Community Center, 5424 Airport Hwy, Toledo, OH 43615

NAMI Community Outreach: https://namitoledo.org/what-we-do/outreach/