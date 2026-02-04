2026 Spring Wedding Guide

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Mara & Pandelis Dallas

September 13, 2025

The Dallas Taproom, Sylvania

Tell us your love story: Our families were connected long before we met — my family owns Rudy’s, and his owns The Dallas Taproom. My daughter and his niece were best friends, and we crossed paths through youth basketball tournaments. Although we attended the same school years ago, we didn’t meet until our 40s. Looking back, we truly believe we met exactly when we were meant to.

Why did you choose your venue? The Dallas Taproom is my husband’s family restaurant, making it incredibly meaningful to us. It’s also where we spent many dates together, often sitting in the same little corner on the patio. We wanted a hometown wedding in downtown Sylvania — a place we love and where our story naturally unfolded.

Did you work with a planner or coordinator? No, I planned and coordinated everything myself.

Describe your wedding style and inspiration: The design started with my blue statement shoes and evolved around the Taproom’s existing character. The space has a dark, retro feel with brick, brass and vintage charm, similar to an old brewery or cigar bar. I leaned into classic black-and-white elements, masculine details and timeless textures. Highlights included a cigar bar on the patio, vintage ashtrays, a muscle car getaway and an oversized charcuterie display.

What were your standout décor elements? The Essential Touch flower photo wall was a key feature. It included two neon signs and doubled as our guest book experience, where guests took Polaroid photos, signed them and placed them into a book. Hafner Florist assisted with coordination, and the photographer helped bring it together.

What did you wear? My gown was from Belle Amour Bridal (Downtown Toledo), with alterations by Unveiled by Brittany. I chose bold blue heels sourced online through Nordstrom as a statement accessory.

What did the groom and groomsmen wear? Suits were from Atlas Bridal.

Tell us about the florals. Florals were designed by Hafner Florist on Main Street in Sylvania, who also assisted with coordinating details throughout the day.

What food and dessert did you serve? Guests enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres by Chef Marcel of Marcel’s Restaurant in Sylvania. Dessert included cake and mini donuts from Main Street Sweets, Sylvania.

Did you offer wedding favors? Yes — we gave guests hand-decorated mini bottles of prosecco placed on each table, along with cigars that complemented the vintage lounge feel.

How did you incorporate music? Greek music was provided by Steve Bulbulya of Enigma Detroit and our DJ was a close friend, Jason Karikas, making the experience personal and meaningful.

Where did you honeymoon? We are honeymooning in Greece this spring.

Any final memorable moments? Downtown Sylvania was under construction during our wedding, so by the end of the night my dress was completely dirty — a small price to pay for such a perfect day.

Angela and Justin Hoot

December 27, 2025

Oak Openings Lodge & Thompson Stone Hall, Otsego Park

How did you meet? We met on Hinge, but quickly realized we shared several kismet, almost cosmic connections. Our first date was at Bar Louie in Levis Commons, and from there everything just felt aligned.

Describe your wedding vision and overall vibe. We envisioned a winter dinner party — romantic, intimate, and filled with meaningful, personal touches. Our focus was on creating a warm experience for our closest family and friends rather than a large-scale production.

Did you work with a wedding planner or coordinator? Yes. I acted as the event designer and planner through Pineapples & Parties, and Gabby Wilson and Danielle Nour of Social Events Co. took over as lead coordinators in the weeks leading up to the wedding and on the day itself.

Tell us about your attire. My gown and veil were from The Brides Project in Ann Arbor, a store with an incredible mission and story behind it. Alterations were done by Luxe House of Gail, Sarah Brown. Justin wore a vest, bow tie, and tie from Azazie. As for shoes — I wore plain white tennis shoes all day. Comfort was non-negotiable.

What about your wedding jewelry? My engagement ring and both of our wedding bands were designed by Kait Noelle Jewelry by Kaitlin Keiser. Holland, Ohio

Tell us about your florals and décor. Florals were by Pineapples & Parties, featuring bouquets only — no boutonnieres. Décor was also designed by P&P, with select pieces borrowed from Social Events Co. to complete the look.

What food and drinks did you serve? Dinner was catered by Jimmy G’s Barbeque in Fremont. Bar service was provided by Uncommon Cocktail Co., with Vickie Lynch and Nahdia Lewis behind the bar. Delicious drinks were an absolute must for us.

Did you have cake or dessert? Yes — our wedding cake and desserts were created by Abby Crosby of So Many Somethings Desserterie.

How did you incorporate music and entertainment? Music was provided by Dan Cooper of Belle & Bee. We also had a live wedding painter, Rebecca Tansel, who not only created a painting of our day but also hosted an interactive painting activity for guests during cocktail hour and the reception.

Did you have a guest book or favors? We skipped both. Instead of a guest book, guests participated in the live painting experience throughout the evening. We also chose not to do favors, focusing instead on shared experiences.

Were there any meaningful traditions or standout moments? Several. We greeted guests in a receiving line and took photos with each household as they entered cocktail hour. We danced the Tarantella, honoring a family tradition. Each guest received a handwritten note at their seat. We also curated a very intentional “must play” and “do not play” music list.

Who officiated your ceremony? The ceremony was officiated by Benedetto Pantorno, the bride’s godfather, which made it especially meaningful.

Who handled beauty and stationery? Hair was by Tousled Hair Studio — Jada Recker and Natalie Horst.

Makeup was by Essential Beauty Co. with Jessie Bowser, assisted by McKenna and Brady.

All stationery was DIY by the couple and printed through Canva.

How did you celebrate before the wedding? Angela’s bachelorette party was hosted by The Bachelorette Diaries in Cleveland — very “girls gone mild.”

Justin celebrated with a Red Wings game and a night out in Detroit.

Where did you honeymoon? We’ll be exploring the coast of Maine in May 2026.





