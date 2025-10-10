2025 Touchstone Awards-Recognizing Local Journalists

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

WGTE Public Media left a powerful mark at the 2025 Press Club of Toledo Touchstone Awards which were presented September 25 at the Valentine Theatre. The station swept every category in which it was nominated, earning recognition across radio, television and podcasting — a testament to WGTE’s commitment to meaningful, community-driven storytelling.

WGTE’s award-winning projects:

Digital Video/Television – Arts & Entertainment

Magic of the Old West End

Produced by Shane Potgieter and Ray Miller

This visual exploration of Toledo’s historic Old West End neighborhood highlights the area’s rich architecture and artistic spirit.

Podcast (Arts & Entertainment)

Lake Effect (VAU)

Produced by Chris Peiffer

A moving audio portrait from the Veterans’ Art Unlimited program, showcasing how creative expression heals and transforms.

Podcast (News/Opinion)

Rethinking Jails + Justice

Produced by Brad Creswell

A critical look at incarceration and community justice initiatives in northwest Ohio.

Radio

Opera Out of the Box

Also produced by Brad Creswell

This radio series introduces listeners to opera in fresh, accessible ways — with unexpected twists that reframe the genre for new audiences.

Where to watch and listen:

Many of these productions are available to stream via WGTE.org or your favorite podcast platform. Keep an eye out for upcoming rebroadcasts and features in WGTE’s programming lineup.

A big night for local journalism and storytelling

The Touchstone Awards honored 19 winners in a variety of categories including audio, video, photojournalism, print/online media and public relations. The evening also recognized four new community honorees:

Diane Larson and Paul Kwapich – Golden Touchstone

John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation – Contributor Award

Robert Smith , founder of the African American Legacy Project – Lifetime Achievement Award

A new award was also introduced: The Emerging News Media Professional Award, which went to Emily Rippe-Desmond of Swell Magazine for the publication’s impactful community coverage.

Scholarship Winners Named

The Press Club also awarded two journalism scholarships:

Asa Kridelbaugh (University of Toledo) – Kurt G. Franck Scholarship

Allyson Ritchey (BGSU) – Bernard F. Judy Scholarship

The Touchstones are a celebration of local voices, investigative storytelling and the power of local media outlets to inform and inspire. For a full list of honorees, visit toledopressclub.com.