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The program awards young leaders on community impact

20 of the most accomplished young leaders were recognized at the 31st annual 20 Under 40 awards ceremony on Nov. 9 at the Valentine Theatre.

Since 1996, the awards have recognized young leaders for their achievements and impact on Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan communities.

Including this year’s class, the program has recognized 620 leaders.

The 2026 class of awardees represents education, healthcare, business, public service, philanthropy, the arts and community advocacy, with a list of contributions directly impacting the community.

Selection for the awards includes both achievement within their professions and contributions that extend beyond career responsibilities.

Here are this year’s winners:

Vanessa Applebaum

As the director of conservation at the Toledo Museum of Art, Applebaum leads conservation and collection stewardship while holding a chair on its Risk Management Team. An elected Fellow of the International Institute for Conservation, she founded the Modern Materials Network to connect conservation professionals worldwide. Her community service includes volunteering with the East Toledo Family Center.

“I’m grateful to have been included in this year’s 20 Under 40. Much of conservation happens behind the scenes, so I appreciate the chance to draw attention to the work that keeps the Toledo Museum of Art’s collection accessible and well cared for. I share this honor with my colleagues at the museum and with the Toledo community that values and supports it,” Applebaum said.

Amerah Archer

Archer works to make educational access fair and transparent for thousands of students and families as the deputy executive of selective admissions and enrollment operations for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Her leadership has supported multilingual learners and students experiencing housing insecurity. She also founded Empower HER Legacy, which offers culturally affirming wellness opportunities for girls, and Eden & Co., an educational consulting firm. Her national recognition includes selection as a 2025 Cambiar Catalyst Fellow.

“I’ve always been a problem-solver. Whether that’s at work, on a board, or starting a nonprofit to fill a gap I see in my community, I’d be doing this work whether anyone was watching or not. But being named a 2026 20 Under 40 recipient, alongside so many people across Toledo with that same drive, made me feel seen and motivated me to keep going. I’m grateful, and I’m proud of the city that raised me,” Archer said.

Ayendy Bonifacio

Bonifacio is an author and educator at the University of Toledo whose five books span memoir, poetry and fiction. His work has been adopted by more than 20 educational institutions, and his honors include two Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Awards. He has mentored more than 30 students who pursued graduate study and established a scholarship honoring his late father that has helped more than 20 students pursue higher education.

“To say what it means to receive this award, I must first say what Toledo means to me: Toledo is a place that opens doors. I moved here in 2020 to start my career as a Professor of English at the University of Toledo. This was a big deal for an immigrant, first gen-high school student for whom English was a second language. This city is where my career developed. I wrote books, taught and mentored students–helping them achieve their own professional goals and dreams. It is in Toledo where I became the first person in my immediate family to own a house. It is here where my wife and I had our daughter, where we built community. To me, this award is the accumulation of all these beautiful things, many of which I could’ve never imagined for myself. Professionally, the award means that the city of Toledo recognizes and celebrates my teaching, writing, and community work. But on a greater level, it also means that the city is proud of me, and that just fills my heart with joy,” Bonifacio said.

Robert “Reggie” Bradley, Jr.

Bradley helps businesses and nonprofits obtain financial resources to support long-term growth as the senior vice president and commercial relationship manager at PNC. Recognized as PNC’s top Commercial Banker in the Midwest, he is also a certified Women and Minority Business Advocate. His service includes board roles with Imagination Station, the Valentine Theatre, the University of Toledo Alumni Association and the Blue Crew Alumni Association, which he helped establish.

Craig Burney

As the chief executive officer of Vintage Lifestyle LLC, Burney designs custom sneakers through upcycling. His Vintage Sneaker Master Class has been featured at the Toledo Museum of Art and expanded into professional development programming for businesses. He founded Second Chance, New Beginnings to provide business support for justice-impacted individuals and serves as a resident CathARTic art professor at Toledo School for the Arts.

“Receiving this honor is a beautiful reminder that when you turn your passion into purpose and your purpose into life’s work, you can create an impact far greater than yourself. I’ve always believed that if you can see it in your mind, you can hold it in your hands,” Burney said.

Daniel Dymarkowski

After serving in the military, Dymarkowski became the executive vice president at Foundation Steel. Dymarkowski helps lead operations, business development and strategic planning, contributing to more than 100% growth in four years and two appearances on the Inc. 5000 list. He is also a founding partner and managing member of The Toledo Fund. His board and community involvement includes the Regional Growth Partnership, Downtown Toledo Improvement District, Toledo Jeep Fest, Party in the Park and riverfront initiatives.

Ashley Gamble

Gamble strengthens the financial foundation of healthcare delivery while helping expand access to care as the chief financial officer of Community Health Services. In her first year, Community Health Services increased revenue by 97% and nearly doubled pharmacy program utilization. A first-generation college graduate with an MBA herself, her community work includes mentoring girls, tutoring and helping children participate in extracurricular activities regardless of their financial circumstances. She serves on the boards of the Sandusky County Community Foundation and Holistic Vibe, Inc.

“I’m still in awe and deeply honored to receive this award. It isn’t often that we pause to reflect on our accomplishments, which makes this recognition feel even more meaningful. I am grateful to join such an inspiring program, and I look forward to continuing to support young leaders and making a lasting difference in our community,” Gamble said.

Michael K. Hart

Hart helps guide county operations and a $1.2 billion budget supporting 62 offices and agencies. His work as chief of staff and director of government affairs for the Board of Lucas County Commissioners includes Lucas County’s first 2025–2030 Strategic Plan, pandemic supply distribution and the relocation of Lucas County Canine Care and Control. As executive director of the Lucas County Homelessness Board, he secured a $2 million federal grant to improve youth homelessness services. His broader service includes roles with TARTA and Toledo Jeep Fest.

Kae James

As engagement and expansion manager of Star House, James oversees support services for Park Apartments, Star House’s first Toledo housing initiative, helping young adults and families transition from chronic homelessness toward stability. James’ work includes resident engagement, life skills and community building. Drawing on professional expertise and lived experience, James also teaches organizations about complex trauma. James serves on the Toledo-Lucas County Homelessness Board and Continuum of Care Board, bringing young people’s experiences into housing policy discussions.

“What this recognition means to me is not really about me so much as it is about young people on the streets living a life that necessitates constant focus on survival, making it feel impossible to imagine your life a year from now, let alone wherever you’ll be at 26. My hope is that even one young person who doesn’t see anyone in leadership who has lived a life like theirs, or who looks, acts, or talks like them, will see this and know this award is truly for them,” James said.

Jaime B. McBride

McBride combines emergency medicine with community health advocacy as the founder and chief executive officer of the Empowered Wellness Foundation. She also serves as an emergency room physician and assistant medical director at Mercy St. Anne Hospital. Since founding Empowered Wellness Foundation in 2025, she has raised more than $100,000 and led the Rise and Thrive health fair, which provided screenings, school supplies and resources to more than 1,000 attendees.

“To me, community is essential to keeping our families healthy and our children safe. This work takes partners, volunteers, and neighbors who believe we all have a role in one another’s well-being. Being named to Toledo’s 20 Under 40 means so much because it recognizes work rooted in that belief. I’m proud of what we’re building together, and I believe we’re only at the beginning of what we can achieve,” McBride said.

Veronica Reynaga

Reynaga uses food to connect cultural preservation, wellness and workforce development as the culinary artist and kitchen manager for the Sofia Quintero Art and Culture Center (SQACC). She also created Empowered Chef to give young people culinary training and industry-recognized certifications, and helped provide more than 3,000 meals, produce and food kits during the pandemic. The founding executive chef of SAME Café Toledo, she also leads the CENARE initiative and builds partnerships that expand access to nutritious food, practical skills and culturally relevant education.

“I’m grateful to be recognized for work that I’m genuinely passionate about. I love what I do at SQACC, and I’m proud of the programs and opportunities we’ve been able to create for our community. So much of this work happens behind the scenes, and we don’t always stop to think about the impact it has. Having that work recognized is really special,” Reynaga said.

Christopher C. Rodriguez

Rodriguez supports Toledo artists through the 6,000-square-foot Mind and Soul Gallery, which he founded and co-owns, offering studios, exhibitions, workshops and community events. His work includes contributions to the Glass City River Wall and murals at the Historic Davis Building and Main Street overpass. After losing his left hand in 2018, he rebuilt his life through sobriety and art. He also advocates for amputees and at-risk youth, sharing his experience to encourage resilience and creative expression.

“I went into the evening pretty confident I wouldn’t be winning, and then hearing all the amazing accomplishments the first couple of nominees have done, I thought there was no way I would join them on that stage. In that moment, I felt so inspired by these people, and it made me want to do more for my community. However, about halfway through the ceremony, I started to hear the host describe me and my accomplishments, and then my name was called, and I got to join them on the stage. I was very much in a state of shock. I’m so incredibly grateful to be given this award because I know what it means, the value that it holds and the type of work you have to do in the community, so to be recognized for this is something I’ll cherish and be grateful for forever,” Rodriguez said.

Riley Runnells

Runnells connects young professionals with networking, mentorship, leadership development and service opportunities that help retain talent in Northwest Ohio. As director of EPIC Toledo, she has expanded EPIC Toledo’s corporate engagement and helped dozens of young adults find internships and full-time employment. She also hosts WGTE’s On the Come UP podcast and her service includes the Press Club of Toledo, Issue Box Theatre and Chicks for Charity.

Katie Shelley

Shelley connects people with disabilities to advocacy tools, resources and policy information as the community engagement and advocacy specialist for Disability Rights Ohio. She serves as treasurer and a board member of Disability EmpowHer Network and mentors women with disabilities. Previously, she established the Toledo Museum of Art’s Access Initiatives department. Her honors include induction into the Susan M. Daniels Disability Mentoring Hall of Fame.

Heather Vincil

As assistant director for TRIO Veterans Upward Bound, Vincil helps veterans access academic support, career counseling and educational opportunities. Her military service included deployment to Iraq, training development at the Pentagon and Army policy work. She has trained more than 550 healthcare professionals in military cultural competency, mentors Lucas County Veterans Treatment Court participants and serves with NAMI Greater Toledo and the Lucas County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“Being recognized as a 2026 20 Under 40 leader isn’t just a personal milestone—it underscores how vital it is to show up for Toledo’s veteran population. Through local veteran resources and TRIO Veterans Upward Bound, we help veterans bridge the massive culture shock between military service and civilian life, providing a stable foundation during a transition that can otherwise be overwhelming. I share this honor with the veterans who inspire me daily, my colleagues and mentors, and my family—especially since our baby-to-be kept us in Labor & Delivery triage for a false alarm on ceremony night. I am deeply honored by this recognition and grateful to my colleagues and the Toledo community for helping our veterans thrive,” Vincil said.

Thaddaeus Washington

Washington creates music-based wellness programs that help schools, organizations and businesses support mindfulness and emotional well-being as president of Mind by Thaddaeus. A recording artist with more than 100 songs across five albums, he has partnered with local schools and universities and collaborated with Metroparks Toledo on the nature-inspired album Common Ground. He has performed at NBA venues nationwide and co-founded Touchdown Company, helping organizations share their stories while using music to strengthen community connections.

Neaira Williams

As director of Respite4Kids through Unison Health, Williams has expanded a behavioral health respite program serving children and families across more than 30 Ohio counties. Her leadership strengthens provider networks and helps families access support that allows children to remain in their homes and communities. She is also a founding board member of Explorers Academy of Science and Technology, a motivational speaker and a children’s author.

Raymond Wolfe

As a vocal music teacher, Wolfe has grown Liberty-Benton’s choral program from 45 to 120 students over a decade, with choirs earning seven Superior Ratings at state adjudicated events. He created an extracurricular pop a cappella ensemble and his broader leadership includes service as past president of Ohio Music Education Association District 3, representing 64 school districts, and membership on its state board.

“When my name was called along with the 19 other amazing people, I felt truly shocked and honored. I love my job and the fact that I get to work with fantastic young people every day. I hope that I can continue to play a small part in shaping their futures,” Wolfe said.

Kasumi Yamazaki

Yamazaki advances Japanese language education through teaching, curriculum development, advising, faculty mentorship and study abroad programming through her work as the director of the Japanese program and professor at The University of Toledo. Her work has earned international and national honors, including the Hamako Ito Chaplin Memorial Award for Excellence in Japanese Language Teaching. She serves on the Japan-America Society of Central Ohio board and the Toledo Museum of Art Community Council. Her service also includes cultural programming and work as Goodwill Ambassador for Toledo’s sister city relationship with Toyohashi, Japan.

“Receiving the 20 Under 40 award is an incredible honor, especially because Toledo has been such an important part of my personal and professional journey. I arrived here from Japan 22 years ago as an 18-year-old international student, never imagining that the city would become my second home. I earned all three of my degrees at the University of Toledo and have had the privilege of building my career here as an educator and scholar. This recognition is particularly meaningful because it comes from the community that has shaped who I am today. I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, students, friends, and family who have supported me along the way. I hope to use this recognition not simply as a celebration of past accomplishments, but as encouragement to continue creating opportunities for others, strengthening connections between Toledo and the world, and giving back to the community that has given me so much,” Yamazaki said.

Ashley Yoakam

Yoakam helps nonprofits plan for long-term sustainability through endowment growth, stewardship and philanthropic strategy as nonprofit endowment advisor for the Greater Toledo Community Foundation Center for Nonprofit Excellence. She led the Toledo Public Schools’ Foundation’s first major gifts campaign, securing more than $1.2 million and laying the groundwork for continued growth. Her community leadership includes board service with Ronald McDonald House and the Toledo Police Foundation.

“Receiving the 20 Under 40 recognition is an incredible honor and a humbling reminder of the mentors, colleagues, family and friends who have helped shape my journey. I’m, grateful to be a part of a community that has given me so much, and I hope to continue making a meaningful impact while inspiring the next generation of leaders,” Yoakam said.