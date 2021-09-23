The Big To Do – September 2021

A GPS trip through the Old West End

Ever wanted to take a leisurely stroll through the historic Old West End with a pair of experts to talk you through the legacy of the area’s beautiful buildings? A set of new GPS tours has you covered. The VoiceMap app now offers a bundle of three walking tours through Toledo’s Old West End, with voice commentary and insights from Tedd Long, the writer behind holytoledohistory.com, and Dr. Ted Ligibel, director emeritus of Eastern Michigan University’s Historic Preservation program. Each individual tour lasts up to three hours. $4.99 per tour, or $12.80 for the bundle. Go to voicemap.me to purchase.

BRIM HOUSE BRINGS OKTOBERFEST TO CHEF’S TABLE

It’s almost time for that most glorious of months, where ghouls and goblins come out and– more importantly for some of us– beer and pretzels are on the menu. The fine folks at Brim House will be honoring the occasion a bit early with an event on Friday, September 24. Join Chef Rigot and the team as they celebrate Oktoberfest by the Glass City Pond. $150. 6:30-10pm. Brim House, 444 N. Summit St., 419-243-7664. brimhousetoledo.com