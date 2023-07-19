Road Trips August 2023

FRIDAY, Aug. 4 and SATURDAY, Aug. 5

[festivals & fairs]

Hocking Hills Bigfoot Festival

A super fun, FREE, recreational, nature savvy Bigfoot themed festival. Local vendors, national speakers, an art exhibit and even a “squatch walk” Located in the heart of bigfoot country, Logan, Ohio, home to Ohio’s Bigfoot! Downtown Logan, Ohio. hockinghillsbigfoot.com

THURSDAY, Aug. 10 through SATURDAY, Aug. 12

[hot air balloons, festivals & fairs]

All Ohio Balloon Festival

Annual festival with concerts, aerial entertainment and rides, food and hot air balloons. The Beach Boys perform Thursday night. The Wallflowers perform Friday night. The Groove performs Saturday night. Don’t miss the daily launch at 6pm and the Nightly Glow after dusk, weather permitting. See website for pricing details. $5 parking. Gates at 4pm. Union County Airport, 15000 Weaver Rd., Marysville. allohioballonfest.com

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23 and THURSDAY, Aug. 24

[music festival]

Bash on the Bay

Bash on the Bay returns to Put-In-Bay with iconic latin musician Pitbull and country superstar Luke Bryan. Also appearing are Elle King, Brothers Osborne and more. NFL bag policy will be enforced. $89-$650. 2:30pm, 1494 Langram Rd., Put-In-Bay. visitputinbay.com

FRIDAY, Aug. 25 – SUNDAY, Aug. 27

[music festivals]

Holler Fest 2023

75+ stellar bands, tons of kids activities and workshops, amazing local food and a lovely time spent in community and nature. Featuring Jesse Ray and the Caroline Catfish, Laura Rain & the Caesars, Breathe Owl Breathe, The Go Rounds, Shannon Clark & the Sugar and so many more. See website for pricing details and options. Online ticket sales end Aug. 21. Frog Holler Farm, 11811 Beech Rd., Brooklyn, MI. hollerfest.com