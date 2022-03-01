Road Trip – March 2022

Looking for a quick change of scenery and a taste of something different? Visit toledocitypaper.com or check out our sister Current magzaine (covering Ann Arbor), at ecurrent.com, to explore film,

art, music and more.

Eilish “Happier” in Detroit

Pop sensation Billie Eilish’s sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” has reached number one on the charts in over two dozen countries. Touring in support of the album, Eilish visits Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for a performance on Saturday, March 12. In addition to the album’s lead single, “Your Power,” Eilish has made waves over the past year with her title track for the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die. Tickets start at $49.50. 7:30pm. 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-471-7000. 313presents.com

Good eats and a great show

Host of the popular Food Network programs “Good Eats” and “Iron

Chef America,” Alton Brown is hitting the road with an all-new

tour, “Beyond the Eats: Alton Brown: Live!” The show will make a stop in Cleveland at the Keybank State Theatre on Saturday, March 19. Described as a “culinary variety show,” the evening will be filled with comedy, music, exciting science and plenty of food. $10-125. 8pm. 1519 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. 216-771-4444. playhousesquare.org