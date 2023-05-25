Road Trip, June 2023

Reggie Watts Brings Laughs To Ann Arbor

Comedy fans, gas up your cars and drive to Ann Arbor for Reggie Watts’ stand up performance. Friday, June 16 at Hill Auditorium, Watts will perform as part of the Ann Arbor Summer Festival: Top of the Park, sponsored by the Bank of Ann Arbor. An internationally renowned musician, comedian, writer and actor, Watts’ credits include leading the house band on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” being the subject of a Netflix special, “Spatial”, and performing at large festivals like Bonnaroo, SXSW and others. Tickets start at $33. More info available on Facebook. Friday, June 16, 8pm, 825 N. University, Ann Arbor.

Celebrate Juneteenth In Ypsilanti

On June 19, across the US, celebrate Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of African Americans. Ypsilanti is celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday, June 17, beginning at 11am, when people will gather at 107 Ferris St. for a day full of events. Learn more on Facebook: Ypsilanti’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration.