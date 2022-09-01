September Astrology: The Stars Speak

Lest we forget – Remembering those we lost on September 11, 2001. In honoring their memory, we will remain true to our commitment to freedom and democracy.

Welcome to The Stars Speak – “Astrology supports the philosophy that life is a journey, and our horoscope or natal birth chart is a star born road map of possible destinations.” Janet Amid Astrologer Intuitive, Life Philosopher & Coach

Dear Readers, the end of Summer, a turning point in our lives, change is in the air, hopefully for only the best!

As we approach the Fall Season we are once again reminded that change is forever constant. Just as nature sheds its older roots, so do we as humans. The purification process then begins. The orderly chaos of planetary changes, the retrogrades and the Sun in Virgo in opposition to transiting Neptune can be hectic. And to add to all this confusion, as we approach Mercury retrograde, we may begin to feel out of sorts as it creates mercurial distractions through speech, and everyday mental interaction. In addition, Uranus, the planet of unpredictability conjunct the North Node at odds with Saturn can create major upheavals with the stock market and/or, businesses, as well as personal relationships. If you are a Scorpio, Taurus, or Leo, expect the unexpected! Though at some point int he game, we’re all affected…

PISCES FULL MOON – September 10- Pisces is known to be the most spiritual, imaginative, sensitive sign of the zodiac, and each year as the Sun transits this feeling-oriented water sign, it’s time to tap into your creative self. Everyone has at least a little bit of the inventor/designer in them! Follow your intuition, pursue your dreams, and watch the magic begin! Those most affected by this Full Moon are Cancer, Virgo, Pisces, Sagittarius, and Gemini. Though much of this relates to where it falls into your birth chart based on your time of birth.

MERCURY RETROGRADE SEPTEMBER 10 – UNTIL OCTOBER 2, 2022 – As thoughts, communications and short journeys continue a funky groove during Mercury retrograde, breakdowns, slippery stumbles and misunderstandings can be experienced. In this tricky cycle, we’re encouraged to step back and to pay attention… as we’re going to bump right back into some old forgotten memories, unresolved situations, and someone who we lost contact with, or rehashing issues from the past. . Those born under Virgo and Gemini are most affected since Mercury is your ruling planet. Retrograding in Libra, partnerships, work, and play can become disruptive. When Mercury is in retrograde, we are provided with time to catch up to ourselves, to reflect, to rethink and shed light on matters from the past that need our attention. It’s a period of complete contemplation. Much, however, depends on where it is taking place in your own individual birth chart.

NEW MOON IN LIBRA – September 25 – The New Moon in Libra provides us with the opportunity to start a fresh, a new cycle for planting the seeds of good intentions. The New Moon in the sign of Libra, the archetypal sign of balance, harmony and partnerships brings forth a sense of clearing. Letting go and freeing ourselves up enough to make the necessary changes in life. Over the next few weeks or so the New Moon brings forth a need to learn, to unite with others who share our heart’s desire. This period in our lives involves new techniques, balancing new perspectives/angles and obtaining harmony within our ideals. Its harmonious balance with the transiting planets creates a nice vortex or platform to work from. However, those born under Cancer, Capricorn and Aries may feel a sense of unrest. Although wherever these planets land in your birth chart with also be affected. Nonetheless, A New Moon provides a fresh start for many of us. Use it wisely.

SATURN RETROGRADE – until October 23 – Businesses, personal connections are affected. This can be an exceedingly difficult transit as Saturn, ruled by Capricorn, transiting in Aquarius can create unpredictable unrest in various areas. Specifically, with regards to financial concerns, the stock market, as well as small businesses. Those born under Aquarius, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Taurus can feel the intensity. For others, based on times of birth can be a determining factor

JUPITER RETROGRADE -continues until November 23- For most Sagittarius – ruled by Jupiter, you may feel the bumps. For those born under Aries, feeling out of sorts, as it may diminish your fire. However, when in retrograde, pull back, reflect, take stock, and then move forward. Moving forward November 23, just in time for the holidays!

SUN IN LIBRA September 23 – The Sun’s entrance into the diplomatic, Air sign of Libra marks the Autumnal Equinox, a time when day and night are equal in length — fitting for a sign that champions fairness and equality! Libra folks are the peacemakers of the zodiac and are known for thinking of others’ needs as much as (if not more than) theirs; these are people who will go the extra mile to help! You have a special opportunity to strengthen your relationships during this 30-day solar period, so if you wish to create more harmony in your life, try to meet people halfway.

SIGNS:

Aries (March 24-April 20) – Getting back on track is priority one, as planetary progress ignites you from the inside out. Emotionally, you may feel fatigued. Too much to do, in too little time. In addition, career matters are a work in progress, however it is up to you to keep moving in the right direction. Love matters look good as you see yourself less encumbered, though with Mercury in retrograde starting September 10, you may need to ease up on reactions.

Taurus (April 21- May 21) – So much of your focus is on work and home, causing you to rethink old patterns. You’re obviously comfortable with consistency and routine, though changing it up a bit could promote growth. The month ahead can be a period of over-analyzing, more strategic. So, take small steps, more so as Mercury fixes itself in your area of health and responsibilities.

Gemini (May 22-June 21) – Much of what is taking place revolves around money matters, paying better attention to minor details. More so as Mercury, your ruling sign., retrograde begins September 10. Be careful, cautious, your actions may get in the way of your logic. This can also relate to friendships, or romance, as you begin to question your own judgment calls.

Cancer (June 22-July 23) – The month ahead is set for you to confront a problem head-on, continuing your path of personal renewal. A great cycle to fortify yourself with health & fitness, making better choices. On the other hand, with Jupiter in retrograde, work issues can be pressing. And Mercury retrograde can cause words to spill without hesitation, focusing on family and your inner sanctuary. Think before you react.

Leo (July 24-Aug 23) – For most Leo’s, it’s all about fun and family and just doing the utmost of your ability. This month’s forecast signifies however the tug-pull of the transits, mainly where partnerships are concerned. You may feel a bit off, as your mindset is in overdrive. So, take heed in comfort that all will be well. It’s just a period of your life, where you pull back, collect yourself, and pay better attention to everyday matters, your own delivery.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sept 23)- The most analytical, precise, perfectionist sign of the zodiac, this cycle opens the way for you to make changes as you see fit. Specifically speaking, career as well as personal connections may be in question. Specifically, as your ruling planet retrogrades in diplomatic Libra, the weight on your shoulders relates to finances. This month brings forth a need to be proactive in most endeavors.

Libra (Sept 24-Oct 23) – The scales of justice, peace and balance is your mantra. This month’s astrological setup opens the way to a clearer sense of who and what you are, though as Mercury begins its retrograde on September 10, you be questioning your every move. Partnerships, both work and play could be under the gun, therefore step back, and reassess, think before overreacting.

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)- The highlight of this month indicates changes in work as you see yourself striving to make positive changes in your everyday life, more importantly a good cycle for planning, not implementing. Also, health matters can be disruptive, minor nuisances, though it would be wise to pay better attention to your body’s signals. Use your words when dealing with others.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) – For most Sagittarius it’s all about seeking and stepping out of your inner circle. Venturing into newfound territory. Family and friends are part of your journey of complete transition. Though at this time, you may be in a questioning phase of your life, as Mercury moving retrograde could alter the way you are seen as well as how others may perceive you. Keep a low profile, though continue your quest.

Capricorn (Dec 23-Jan 20)- As Mercury transits the zenith part of your chart, career aspirations are key. Setting goals is great, though implementation should be made after October 2, 2022. Or even better yet after Jan 15, 2023. With so many retrogrades, caution with finances, as well as work challenges are imminent. Trust your gut. Follow your instincts. You’re in the driver’s seat.

Aquarius (Jan 21-Feb 19)-. Though money is not your passion, security is. More importantly it’s all about taking control and utilizing the benefits at hand. With this month’s retrogrades and transits, you’re feeling the pull. Though, outwardly not showing your true face. Nonetheless, in the end, you will always prevail.

Pisces (Feb 20- March 20)- Securing your finances is a motivator this month, with Mercury turning retrograde and Saturn and Jupiter in retrograde, the chaos can be unnerving if you don’t take control. Therefore, take care not to overdo, stay in your lane, and make sure the lid is tight.

Janet Amid is a columnist & radio/media personality, and can be heard Monday morning’s 8:10 AM to 8:20 AM with Denny, Suzi, and Paul on 93.5 FM. Text or call 419-240-1935, as I take your astrological questions/requests! Or to schedule an appointment, call or text Janet at 419-882-5510 – or email us at JanetAmid@aol.com = Our office is located at 5600 Monroe Street, Bldg. B, Ste 206, Sylvania, Ohio