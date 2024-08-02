YWCA of Northwest Ohio Women on the Rise Awards

The Northwest Ohio YWCA is proud to announce the Women on the Rise Awards to recognize outstanding young women who are making significant strides early within their careers.

Women on the Rise honors three young women who are making a difference within their careers and leading a path to becoming an expectational and transformative leaders within the community. The YWCA of Northwest Ohio is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. The organization is the oldest and largest women’s movement that helps to provide support and services to women and families within the community. The program focuses on Leadership Development, Women’s Empowerment and Social Justice Advocacy through various workshops, mentors and collaborative initiatives to help women develop their full potential and make a difference within the community, their families and themselves.

This year Women on the Rise are honoring three exceptional women who are making a difference within their communities. Amanda Kato Owner of CBK Boutique Fitness and Partner of Kengo Sushi and Yakitori, Nina Corder Founder and Managing Director of Women of Toledo and Jennifer Strauss Executive Director and VP of Nationwide Children’s Hospital Toledo. These Young Women represent the goals and message of the YWCA and the efforts in helping women advance in their careers, life and leadership.

The event will be held at the Fifth Third Building, One SeaGate on Thursday Aug. 8 from 4 pm to 6 pm. Tickets are still available at eventbrite.com each ticket purchase cost $60 and includes Reception and Ceremony, one drink ticket and validated parking at Vistula Parking Garage.

For more information you can contact the YWCA at [email protected] or call at 419-241-3235.