Your Shot at Stardom: Ohio’s Virtual “American Idol” Auditions Announced

Ohio singers, get ready! “American Idol” is bringing its nationwide virtual audition tour, “Idol Across America,” to Ohio on Friday, September 19, offering aspiring stars a chance to audition live and face-to-face with an ‘American Idol’ producer via Zoom — all from the comfort of their own homes.

This virtual audition tour, now in its sixth year, has revolutionized the way talent is discovered by making auditions more accessible than ever. “Idol Across America” ensures that no voice goes unheard — no matter where you’re from.

What to Expect

During the first round of auditions for the upcoming season nine of “American Idol” on ABC, hopefuls from Ohio will meet with producers in real time. These auditions are more than just a performance — they offer immediate feedback and the potential to earn a coveted spot in Idol history.

Press Opportunities

Pre-Audition Interviews : Media outlets have the opportunity to speak with an “American Idol” producer ahead of the big day.

Post-Audition Interviews : Reporters can also connect with local Ohio contestants to hear about their audition experiences and Idol dreams.

Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a shower-singing sensation, this could be your chance to take the spotlight and become the next American Idol!

Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America” and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.