Young Artists At Work Celebrates 30 Years of Youth Creativity

The Arts Commission is marking a milestone this year, as its Young Artists at Work (YAAW) program enters its 30th season.

Since 1994, YAAW has empowered creative youths across Toledo, providing them with unique opportunities to engage with art through apprenticeships and community projects.

The Arts Commission has employed more than 2,000 apprentices in the program including some second generations of family members who participated in YAAW in the early years.

This year, YAAW is greeting 48 new apprentices and six teaching staff. They will be working on interactive installations, public benches and a mural in partnership with the Toledo Farmers Market.

In addition to a variety of projects, July 27 will be full of events and celebration for community members to attend. If you are looking for a day full of art and fun, take a look at this event round up.

Art Loop- July 27

The Arts Commission is partnering with Toledo School for the Arts for a young and arty summer party. This is a free event featuring art and craft sales, youth performances, music, food trucks and more.

For a fun summer day, community members can head to Adams St. between 14th and 18th St from 12pm to 4pm.

YAAW 30th Anniversary Celebration – July 27

Join the Arts Commission for a celebration of the 2024 apprentices while reflecting on 30 years of Young Artists at Work.

At 1 pm, head to the Black Box Theater at Toledo School for the Arts, 1401 Adams St.

Alumni Exhibition – July 27

The Arts Commission is hosting the YAAW Alumni Exhibition featuring art by

past YAAW apprentices and instructors. The exhibitions will be on display during gallery hours from July 9 – July 27.

A reception will be held on July 27 at 12pm, 333 14th St.

For more information, visit theartscommission.org.