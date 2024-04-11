Way Library Used Bookstore Opens at The Gilded Exchange

The Way Public Library Foundation & Friends have partnered with The Gilded Exchange to open “The Library Vault,” Way Library’s satellite used bookstore.

“The library is very excited about this opportunity and greatly appreciates the support of The Gilded Exchange as we venture into this partnership,” states Janel Haas, Director of Way Public Library.

The Foundation & Friends is grateful for the generous book donations they receive from the community. A team of nine volunteers evaluates every book received.

Donated books are added to the Way Library book collection or used as replacements. Books that do not go into the library’s collection are sold via the Foundation & Friends book sales, on their “Special Sale” shelves in the library’s lobby, and now at The Gilded Exchange.

The Gilded Exchange, located in the Country Charm Shoppes in Perrysburg, Ohio, opened in July 2023. They are a home furnishing and décor retail and resale shop concentrating on all styles, from traditional to current trends. “The Library Vault” is located within the store in a 20 by 30-foot space and features a variety of antiquarian books, book sets, and other fiction and nonfiction books.

All proceeds from the sale of books at “The Library Vault” will benefit Way Library’s Youth

Summer Reading Program. Last year, 2,400 kids participated and read close to 440,000 minutes throughout the summer.

For more information go to the Way Library’s website to find out more.