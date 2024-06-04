Visitors Enjoyed Local Art, Food at the Maple & Main Festival

The Maple & Main Festival last weekend, hosted by Sylvania Arts, drew in people from all over Toledo and surrounding areas. Art vendors lined Main Street in downtown Sylvania while food trucks were parked along Maplewood Avenue.

Inside the Five Brewing Co. also had the a booth open in their parking lot where DORA cups were available so that guests could enjoy a local brew while browsing the art.

There were around 70 artists from as far as West Virginia or Florida selling their pieces at the festival. There was handmade jewelry, ceramics, woodwork, toys, paintings, photography and more all available to purchase.

Amy Lehman, owner of Rose Jewerly, has been selling her handmade jewelry since 2018 and attending Maple & Main for two years now. “It’s a great way to see all the great artists that we have in our area,” Lehman said.

At the front of the festival, a stage was set up for the local musical guests. Near the stage was a refreshment stand where people could purchase drinks and a few tables and chairs to take a break from walking around and enjoy the music.

Entertainment and crafts were also provided for younger kids to enjoy while parents shopped. The kids were able to draw with chalk on the side walk, make bowties with pipe cleaners and paper or draw on a large chalkboard that the festival provided.

The festival is also a great draw for local businesses along Main Street. The owner of Hip to Groove said that festival weekends always draw in new crowds that like to browse local stores as well as the vendors at the festival.

For more information visit sylvaniaarts.org.