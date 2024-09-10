UT Instructor Julia LaBay Showcases Art at Owens Community College

The Owens Community College Walter E. Terhune Art Gallery is showcasing Julia LaBay’s artwork this fall.

Solo Show by Julia LaBay opened Aug. 19 and runs until Oct. 18.

LaBay is a 3D technical assistant and instructor at the University of Toledo Department of Art. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in sculpture from UT in 2012 and her Master of Fine Arts from Bowling Green State University in 2015.

She is the Curator for the Blair Museum of Lithophanes and also works with youth through Young Women of Toledo.

LaBay’s artwork has been showcased both regionally and nationally at galleries and museums including the Toledo Museum of Art, Northern Kentucky University and Mary Grove College Detroit, MI.

She has also won numerous awards and grants for her artwork. She recently was an artist in residency at Imagination Station during the summer of 2024.

A word from LaBay:

“My most recent work has been investigating tools and the space they occupy. I experiment by way of, how things take on new meaning depending on placement and orientation in space. Through my own understanding of exploration with material I’m creating a visual language.

Tools have been the one constant in my life and career. As a woman artist, designer, educator and Jill of all trades. There’s a different language you learn when working with tools, that relationship tells you their limits through your own senses.

By taking my daily life as subject matter and referencing human interaction. I approach a wide scale of materials and processes in a multi-layered way. I investigate space and material, I lure the viewer into moments that exist to punctuate human interaction in order to clarify our existence and to find poetic meaning in my everyday life. To see is a metamorphosis, not a mechanism.”

For more information on Owens Community College’s Solo Show by Julia LaBay, visit owens.edu/fpa/cfpa/julialabay.