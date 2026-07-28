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Home Arts & Culture Lit Toledo’s own Steven Athanas returns to promo new book release

Toledo’s own Steven Athanas returns to promo new book release

By Jason Webber

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Steven J. Athanas is a Toledo institution unto himself. A generation ago, you could find him leading Toledo’s ultimate party band The Homewreckers on stages throughout Northwest Ohio, and when he wasn’t raising hell with music, he was creating mind-blowing art that inhabited a space somewhere between Ralph Steadman and Mad magazine. Athanas also wrote for Toledo City Paper as Arts & Entertainment Editor.

Now living in Virginia, Athanas is back–for one night only–to present his first book “A Time For Burrowing (And Other Like-Minded Scribbles Regarding the Human Condition) at a special release party and reading on Saturday, August 1 at Sylvania’s Hudson Gallery from 5 to 7pm.

Athanas will read excerpts from his surreal new book, as well as perform music in a special reunion with his band The Coosters. Former Lucas County Poet Laureate Joel Lipman will also present a reading at the event.

“I look forward to seeing all my chums at this event and exposing them to another aspect of who I am,” said Athanas.

Hudson Gallery, 5645 Main Street, Sylvania.

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Steven J. Athanas is a Toledo institution unto himself. A generation ago, you could find him leading Toledo’s ultimate party band The Homewreckers on stages throughout Northwest Ohio, and when he wasn’t raising hell with music, he was creating mind-blowing art that inhabited a space somewhere between Ralph Steadman and Mad magazine. Athanas also wrote for Toledo City Paper as Arts & Entertainment Editor.

Now living in Virginia, Athanas is back–for one night only–to present his first book “A Time For Burrowing (And Other Like-Minded Scribbles Regarding the Human Condition) at a special release party and reading on Saturday, August 1 at Sylvania’s Hudson Gallery from 5 to 7pm.

Athanas will read excerpts from his surreal new book, as well as perform music in a special reunion with his band The Coosters. Former Lucas County Poet Laureate Joel Lipman will also present a reading at the event.

“I look forward to seeing all my chums at this event and exposing them to another aspect of who I am,” said Athanas.

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Hudson Gallery, 5645 Main Street, Sylvania.

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