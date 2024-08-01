Toledo Zoo Presents Music Under the Stars

As the Summer is starting to slow down the Toledo Zoo has a perfect way to spend the rest of those Summer Evenings with a night of Music Under the Stars.

The Toledo Zoo is hosting free concerts at the Historic Ampitheater, enjoy a night of music surrounded by family, friends and animals. These events highlight musical talents and popular bands throughout the Toledo and surrounding region. This event is a long-standing Toledo tradition bringing the joy of music to the public in a fun and exciting way to spend a summer night.

The Zoo has two dates left in their Music Under the Stars line up, on Aug. 4 the Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra that will also feature a special performance with the Black Swamp Fine Arts School. The last show will be held on Aug. 11 featuring Cakewalkin’ Jass Band. These concerts are free and opened to the public with food and beverages offered for purchase at the event.

Gates open at 6 pm and the Amphitheater opens at 6:30 pm, Admission is free however Zoo parking rates will apply for non-members. Members will receive free parking on Music Under the Stars nights in both the Anthony Wayne Trail and Broadway parking lots. The show will then begin at 7:30 pm to 9 pm located at The Toledo Zoo Amphitheater on 2700 Broadway.

So come and relax Under the Stars while listening to great music from locals in the area.

For more information you can contact the Toledo Zoo at 419-385-5721.