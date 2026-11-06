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Home Arts & Culture Toledo Opera Celebrates OPERAtunity Day with Triviata Night November 19

Toledo Opera Celebrates OPERAtunity Day with Triviata Night November 19

By TCP Staff

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Annual fundraiser combines community giving, trivia and operatic entertainment.

Toledo Opera will celebrate its fourth annual OPERAtunity Day on Thursday, November 19, with a day of community giving culminating in Triviata Night at Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St.

The fundraising campaign supports Toledo Opera’s performances, educational programs and community partnerships. The organization reports that 68 cents of every dollar spent supports the people behind its productions, while 65 cents returns to the local economy.

“OPERAtunity Day comes at a critical moment in Toledo Opera’s season,” said Development Officer Leah Whitaker. With Aida completed and H.M.S. Pinafore approaching in February, community contributions will help sustain the season.

Triviata Night features general-knowledge trivia with an operatic twist, hosted by Ben Ganger, a Jeopardy! champion, former Toledo Opera chorister and Bowling Green State University alumnus. Participants can enjoy friendly competition, prizes and entertainment.

Artistic Director Kevin Bylsma promises “a rip-roaring good time” with fun, fellowship and possibly an opera aria or two.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with trivia beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $100 for teams of four or more.

Donate at Toledo Opera’s giving page. Purchase tickets at toledoopera.org or call 419-255-7464.



The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Annual fundraiser combines community giving, trivia and operatic entertainment.

Toledo Opera will celebrate its fourth annual OPERAtunity Day on Thursday, November 19, with a day of community giving culminating in Triviata Night at Toledo Spirits, 1301 N. Summit St.

The fundraising campaign supports Toledo Opera’s performances, educational programs and community partnerships. The organization reports that 68 cents of every dollar spent supports the people behind its productions, while 65 cents returns to the local economy.

“OPERAtunity Day comes at a critical moment in Toledo Opera’s season,” said Development Officer Leah Whitaker. With Aida completed and H.M.S. Pinafore approaching in February, community contributions will help sustain the season.

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Triviata Night features general-knowledge trivia with an operatic twist, hosted by Ben Ganger, a Jeopardy! champion, former Toledo Opera chorister and Bowling Green State University alumnus. Participants can enjoy friendly competition, prizes and entertainment.

Artistic Director Kevin Bylsma promises “a rip-roaring good time” with fun, fellowship and possibly an opera aria or two.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with trivia beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $100 for teams of four or more.

Donate at Toledo Opera’s giving page. Purchase tickets at toledoopera.org or call 419-255-7464.



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