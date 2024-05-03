Toledo Opera Announces 2024-2025 Season

Toledo Opera announced that their 2024-2025 season will present two main stage productions, Tosca and South Pacific.

Both of these productions are classic love stories, with themes of love and war and conflict and passion, according to Toledo Opera.

“Even though we are doing two productions next season, the shows we are presenting are classics and yet just as relevant as they were when they were written in 1900 and 1949 respectively. We are proud to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Pulitzer Prize-winning South Pacific,” incoming director of Toledo Opera, James M. Norman said in a statement.

Tosca, written by Gioachino Rossini will be performed at the opera Oct. 18 and Oct. 20. Tosca, “one of the world’s most loved operas,” according to Toledo Opera, tells the story of opera singer Floria Tosca and her fight to protect her lover, painter Cavardossi from the police chief Scarpia. The production will be directed by Jeffery Buchman and star Lindsey Anderson as Tosca, Brendan Boyle as Cavardossi and Corey Crider as Scarpia. The production will be sung in Italian with English Supertitles.

South Pacific, written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, winner of 10 Tony Awards will be brought to the Toledo Opera stage on Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, 2025. The production tells the story of a real-life U.S. Navy commander and follows two intercultural love stories, including Nellie and Emile’s love story, and LT. Joseph Cable and Liat’s love story. Norman will direct the production and star Claire Leyden as Nellie Forbush, Keith Phares as Emile de Becque and Mike Schwitter as Lt. Joseph Cable. The production will be sung in English with English Supertitles.

“Powerful story-telling, combined with extraordinary music, make both Tosca and South Pacific productions that Toledo Opera audiences should not miss,” Artistic Director of Toledo Opera Kevin Bylsma said in a statement.

