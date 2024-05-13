Toledo-Born Artist Sheds Addictions to Find His Zen Moment

In 2012, Toledo-born artist Ian Dawson put down the bottle and embarked on a journey, trading a self-destructing addiction for a much healthier one: creating art.

Dawson’s mother (who is also an artist) suggested he follow in his great grandfather’s footsteps and try blacksmithing. He signed up for classes at the Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) and worked at the forge for a couple of years. After ending a toxic relationship in 2022, his mother offered another suggestion to occupy his time: a glass blowing class at Bowling Green State University (BGSU).

“I started [blowing glass] because I wanted to make beautiful things. That made people happy, (and) that’s what made me happy,” Dawson explained. “And, in sobriety, helping others helps you.”

Becoming an artist

Striving to be proficient, Dawson spent every free moment he had at BGSU practicing his craft: Creating, failing, succeeding. At times he felt frustrated and wanted to give up, like most young artists. “It took many, many, many, screw-ups to improve and every time I [thought] ‘I can’t do it,’ I told myself, just like I did when I stopped drinking, ‘Get back in there, get yourself together and practice more and you’ll eventually get it,” Dawson said. “It just became an addiction for me. Whenever I was upset with being in recovery, I would go to BGSU or spend time at the Museum. It was a Zen place for me to go and do things and be happy while I was doing it.”

An artist’s pilgrimage

With every piece he creates, Dawson strives to create something a little different and new. That aligns with the goals that he sets out for himself every year. Last summer the young glass blower decided to observe and learn from some of the best. With help from glass-blowing friends, he packed up his things and traveled with his mother to Marino, Italy to watch world-renowned glass blowers. Dawson claims he spent five hours of the trip as a tourist and 40 hours in the glass blowing studios, watching maestros of glass mold soft glass into unique forms of art with great precision. “I learned so much, . . .talking to the maestros about art and learning. They gave me pointers and made me feel welcomed,” Dawson said.

Presenting local art

Dawson’s work can be seen at Myla Marcus Winery in Bowling Green and at community art shows. To showcase his art, opportunities have come from referrals and shop owners calling him. The young artist insists he’s still learning and hasn’t pushed to monetize his craft. “I didn’t get into it to make a profit. It’s nice doing shows, but that wasn’t my focus and that’s probably why I’ve gone as far as I have with it in a short amount of time,” Dawson said.

Dawson donates a portion of the proceeds from the sale of his pieces to charity, including autism related charities – a cause near and dear to his heart because he has autism. “Having autism, my social game isn’t on point, but I’m always thinking about the next thing I can do or the next step to better myself,” Dawson explains. “[Art] allows me to be myself and to not feel awkward in a situation. I like expressing myself and I can’t express myself as well, socially, as I’d like to sometimes, so I do it with art.”

Find Ian Dawson on Instagram, instagram.com/iandawson77 and Facebook, facebook.com/artisticmetalworks.