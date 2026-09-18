Toledo Art Returns at the Historic Erie Street Market

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This weekend-long event celebrates Toledo art with exhibitions and live performances

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo is hosting Artomatic 419 on September 18-20. Held at Erie Street Market in Downtown Toledo, this three-day festival celebrates the city’s dynamic art scene with indoor exhibitions in historic, vacant buildings.

Indoor exhibitions from over 100 local up-and-coming and established artists will showcase 2D and 3D art, mixed media, and spectacle installations. There will be main stage and small stage performances featuring live music, literary readings, film screenings, and experimental works. Visual art on display throughout the event will also be for sale.

Led by Artists, Built For Artists

Produced by Toledo creatives, Artomatic 419 is a purely artist-driven festival that fosters an environment that supports a variety of original work. Thousands are in attendance each year, traveling from across the Northwest Ohio region and beyond.

Twenty Years Since Artomatic 419’s Debut

The first Artomatic 419 was held in September 2006 on Adams Street in Uptown Toledo. Since the festival’s launch, Artomatic 419 has integrated visual and performing artists among various Toledo locations. While shedding light on local work, many artists recognize the festival’s role in advancing their artistic careers.

2006 – Artomatic 419’s History Began

The first Artomatic 419! took place in a 12,000 sq ft building at 1717 Adams Street. Taking place over four Saturdays, the building was later rented out after seven years of vacancy.

2007 – Introducing Artomatic 419! Lite

In 2007, a condensed version of the festival was introduced, called Artomatic 419! Lite at Fort Industry Square. Throughout two days, the festival hosted over 200 artists and performers distributed across 25,000 sq ft of underused space.

2009 – Taking Over the Arts Zone/Warehouse District

Artomatic 419! in 2009 occurred over three Saturdays in a vacant space in Toledo’s Arts Zone/Warehouse District next to the Oliver House complex. Over 6,000 people attended the festival.

2011 – Literary Artists Join the Event

2011’s Artomatic 419! took place in Downtown Toledo’s St. Clair Village. The event infused nearly 400 visual artists and over 150 literary and performing artists. Throughout three Saturdays, Artomatic 419! enjoyed nearly 10,000 attendees and concluded each evening with an official after-party.

2013 – Makers Mart and On-Site Demonstrations Introduced

In 2013, Artomatic 419! was held near the North Toledo/Vistula District. There was also a Makers Mart event located on the first floor of the Duket Architects building. Over three Saturdays, there were more than 800 artists showcasing their visual, literary, and performance work. 2013 also presented hands-on activities for guests along with on-site demonstrations and docent-led tours for the exhibitions.

2015 – The Longest Artomatic 419 Yet

Presented over five days in April, Artomatic 419 2015 was held on three vacant floors of the One Lake Erie Center. Exhibitions included visual art, music, literary readings, film showings, theatre, dance, fashion, and performance art.

2024 – Artomatic 419 Returns

Returning in partnership with the Momentum Festival, 60 local artists showcased their work at the Gardner Building.

For more information about Artomatic 419 and other upcoming events, visit the Arts Commission’s website.

Friday, September 18 5pm-9pm, Saturday, September 19 12pm-9pm, Sunday, September 20 12pm-5pm. Erie Street Market. 201 S. Erie St. Toledo, Ohio 43604. theartscommission.org/events/artomatic-419.