Theater Notes October 2025

3B Productions Presents The Rocky Horror Show – Live

Get ready to do the time warp again with 3B Productions’ live staging of The Rocky Horror Show. This cult classic musical delivers all the outrageous fun, campy humor and rock ’n’ roll you love, bringing the iconic characters and songs to life in an unforgettable live experience. Thursday, October 9 through Saturday, October 11. 8 pm. Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St., Maumee. 3bproductions.org/tickets

Bonnie & Clyde – A Bold, Gritty Musical Thriller

Follow the electrifying true story of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow in this cult-favorite

Broadway musical, as the notorious couple blazes across the country in a tale of love, crime, and infamy. Packed with powerful music and intense drama, Bonnie & Clyde brings a legendary American story to life. Tickets $16–$46. Friday, October 17, 7:30 pm, Saturday, October 18, 2:30 & 7:30 pm, Sunday, October 19, 2:30 pm, Thursday, October 23, 7:30 pm, Friday, October 24, 7:30 pm, Saturday, October 25, 2:30 & 7:30 pm, Sunday, October 26, 2:30 pm. Croswell Opera House, 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian. croswell.org

Carmen – Toledo Opera

Experience the passion and drama of Bizet’s Carmen presented by Toledo Opera. This thrilling opera tells the story of Carmen, a fiercely independent woman, and the men drawn into her world of love, jealousy and danger. Sung in French with English captions. Tickets $49–$139. Friday, October 10, 7:30 pm, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2 pm. The Valentine Theatre, 410 N. Superior St. toledoopera.org/upcoming-performances/season-event/carmen

Toledo’s Got Talent – Inclusive Arts Showcase

Celebrate creativity and inclusion at Toledo’s Got Talent, presented by iDance Inclusive Arts, a disability talent show featuring performers of all abilities showcasing dance, music, vocals, stand-up and more, with prizes awarded to standout acts. Highlighting talent, diversity and community spirit, this will be an inspiring evening for audiences of all ages. Tuesday, October 14, 6–8:30 pm at Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St., Maumee. lucasdd.org/events/2781/2025-10 14/toledo’s-got-talent

Monty Python’s SPAMA- LOT – Live Musical Comedy

Laugh, sing and do the “Knights of the Round Table” dance at Monty Python’s SPAMALOT. Based on the classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this musical parody features songs, silliness and irreverent humor brought to life with a loving wink to the original motion picture. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, October 16-18, 7 pm and Sunday, October 19, 2:30 pm. Owens Community College Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 7270 Biniker Drive, Perrysburg. ts4arts. org/event/monty-pythons-spamalot-opening-night

On Golden Pond – A Timeless Family Drama

Experience the heartfelt story of Ethel and Norman Thayer in On Golden Pond, a classic play that follows the couple’s forty-eighth summer at their lakeside home, exploring love, aging and family connections when their grandson arrives for the season. Tickets $15.25 $23.25.. Friday, October 24, 7:30 pm, Saturday, October 25, 7:30 pm, Sunday, October 26, 2 pm and Friday, October 31, 7:30 pm. Toledo Repertoire Theatre, 16 West 10th St., Toledo. toledorep.org/buy-tickets